Ascension Christian coasts to victory over Houma Christian
The Ascension Christian Lions scored early and often in a 51-12 victory over the Houma Christian Warriors at home on Friday night. Quarterback Zach Diez passed for 308 yards and four touchdowns on the night to lead the Lions. Diez became the first player in school history to throw for 4,000 career yards; he has 43 total touchdowns in his two years as the Lions' starting quarterback.
“We got some things going early against Houma Christian," coach J.P. Puryear said. "Zack Diez and Hunter Bledsoe had tremendous games for us on the offensive side of the ball."
The Lions jumped out to a 6-0 lead with 10:06 remaining in the first quarter on a Brady Gueho 29-yard touchdown run. The Lions struck again quickly with 8:21 in the first quarter when Diez connected with Bledsoe for a 29-yard touchdown, plus a 2-point conversion for a 14-0 Lion lead. Bledsoe had a big night catching passes, with six for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
The Warriors got on the board with 5:50 left in the first quarter as quarterback Westyn Spry connected with Cameron Ringo for a 23-yard touchdown; the point-after-touchdown was not good, and the Lions led 14-6. The Warriors found pay dirt again early in the second quarter when Spry and Ringo connected again for an 11-yard touchdown to make the score 14-12 in favor of Ascension Christian.
“We gave up the two early touchdowns and had to make some adjustments," Puryear said. "The defense played tough all night." Brady Gueho and Nick Davis led the way on defense; Gueho had eight tackles, and Davis had six tackles plus two sacks.
Diez connected with Emory Templet for a 15-yard touchdown plus a 2-point conversion with 6:35 left before the half, giving the Lions a 22-12 lead. Ascension Christian dominated the second half as the Lions scored two times in the third quarter, with a Gueho 51-yard touchdown and a Diez-to-Bledsoe 47-yard touchdown pass for a commanding 38-12 lead.
The Lions added two touchdowns in the fourth when Diez connected with Templet for an 86-yard touchdown and Dylan Summers punched it in from 1 yard out for the final tally of 51-12.
The Lions finished with 510 total yards, led by Diez and Bledsoe. Gueho added 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Templet had two catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
“We made plays when we needed to make them," Puryear said. "We still have a lot to work on, but certainly happy with the effort and the victory." The Lions are now 2-1 on the season and will play Westminster Academy for homecoming in Gonzales on Friday night.
Sept. 20 football scores for Ascension Parish teams
- Dutchtown 24 – Covington 6. Dutchtown (3-0) plays Vandebilt Catholic at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.
- East Ascension 41 – Northwest 8. East Ascension (2-1) plays Warren Easton at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.
- St. Amant 13 – Denham Springs 17. St. Amant (1-2) plays Sophie B. Wright at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.
- Donaldsonville 35 – Broadmoor 7. Donaldsonville (2-1) plays White Castle at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.
- Ascension Christian 51 – Houma Christian 12. Ascension Christian (2-1) plays a home game against Westminster Academy of Opelousas at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.
- Ascension Catholic 42 – Slaughter Charter 8. Ascension Catholic has a bye this week.