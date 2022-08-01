Editor's note: In coming weeks, we'll take a look at the upcoming high school football season, including players, coaching changes and everything you need to know to get ready for Friday night lights.
Calvin Delone gave up football after middle school. Concentrating on basketball was the move — well, at least until last football season.
“I decided to play football because I missed the brotherhood with my teammates from our middle school years," Ascension Catholic's Delone said. "We already had chemistry together and I felt like I could be an asset to the team.”
After catching 10 touchdowns and being a two-way player for the Bulldogs last season, it's safe to say he was an asset.
Delone, known as CJ, returns for his senior year as a two-way starter at wide receiver and strong safety. His coach is certainly happy about that.
“CJ is intelligent, driven and a great competitor. He is just a great teammate," coach Chris Sanders said. "He is constantly pushing those around him to improve. He encourages our younger players and challenges our more seasoned players. His physical talent level is there in regard to having good hands, incredible quickness and strength.”
Delone returns with 11 other seniors to lead a Bulldog team that went 8-2 last season and lost in the D4 quarterfinals against Ouachita Christian.
Playing football requires offseason training and lots of hard work. However, there is something else to add to that, according to Delone. “Our team bonding has been great, especially with our coaches. They push us to be leaders. We want to win a state championship this season.”
Delone has started in basketball for four years as a point guard for the Bulldogs — a position that usually requires good decision-making and most importantly, leadership.
“I want to more of a leader, learn from my mistakes and become stronger from it,” Delone said.
Delone knows that time is moving fast as his senior season starts in less than three weeks, he certainly doesn’t take that for granted. “I first want to thank God; my family has supported me in everything I do. I want to thank my coaches, they have helped me develop as a person and become a better athlete.”
The Bulldogs have certainly put in the work this offseason, and the excitement is building at the weight room and school. Memories are being made each day, and Delone is taking it all in.
“I want to be remembered as a dedicated player who worked hard and was a good teammate," Delone said. "Also, as a person that helped others get better with their craft."
The maturation process comes with hard work and time. Much is expected from older players, and Delone is no different. “We are going to ask CJ to take on more responsibility, run more option routes in our spread offense. He grew as a player last season, had chemistry with our QB. I have no doubt he will be up to the task this season,” said Sanders.