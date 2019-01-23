Thursday

Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad with Italian dressing, Italian blend vegetables, white dinner roll, apple cobbler

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville Senior Center

Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Baked bone-in chicken, cabbage, candied sweet potatoes, whole wheat bread, banana chocolate chip bar

Craft, Cards, Games: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold/Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Family Feud: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, smother potatoes, glazed carrots, whole-wheat bread, orange, margarine

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Nutrition Ed — Southern Ag: 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Nutrition Ed — Southern Ag: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and onion, baked beans, peach cobbler

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Ham and black-eyed peas with rice, coleslaw, steamed spinach, cornbread, banana

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Crafts: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Etta Brown — gospel music: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Jan. 31

Menu: Smothered chicken with pepper and onion gravy, candied sweet potatoes, green peas, garlic bread, peach cobbler

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

Tags

View comments