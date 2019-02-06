Members of the Ascension Amateur Radio Club practiced operating under adverse conditions Jan. 26 during its Winter Field Day.
During field days, amateur radio operators use portable set-ups and emergency power to establish communications as they might during an emergency such as a hurricane, earthquake or flood.
The Ascension Amateur Radio Club's K5ARC was able to contact other amateur radio operators across the country using VHF FM, single side band and digital transmissions on high frequency.
For information on the club, visit www.k5arc.org.