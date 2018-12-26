BASF is donating $25,000 to support the BackPack program of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, which fights child hunger.
BASF is a founding partner of the BackPack program, which is designed to help fill the void for low-income children who are at risk of missing meals over the weekend or during holidays when they are not in school and receiving free or reduced-price lunches through the National School Lunch Program, a news release said.
“Our partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank allows us the opportunity to continue to support children and families in Ascension Parish,” said Sarah Haneline, communications specialist at BASF and member of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank board of directors. “By providing this basic need at a critical time for students’ learning and development, we hope to help set them up for future success.”
Backpacks are filled with a selection of nutritious, child-friendly food items and then distributed to at-risk children enrolled in the program in select elementary schools. The backpacks are discreetly sent home with children as young as pre-K and as old as fifth grade on Fridays and returned empty on Monday morning. BASF has supported the program for many years both through funding and volunteer efforts.