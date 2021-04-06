BATON ROUGE — On March 5, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
People from the region include:
Richard W. Booth, of Jackson, has been reappointed to the Life Safety and Property Protection Education Board. Booth is the regional sprinkler account manager at S&S Sprinkler Company and will serve as a representative of technical endorsement-fire sprinklers.
The Louisiana Life Safety and Property Protection Education Board serves to create initial and continuing education requirements for individuals licensed to perform Life Safety and Property Protection contracting.
Natalie J. Delgado, of Prairieville, has been appointed to the Early Identification of Deaf or Hard of Hearing Infants Advisory Council. Delgado is the director of outreach for the Louisiana School for the Deaf and will represent the Louisiana Association for the Deaf.
The Early Identification of Deaf or Hard of Hearing Infants Advisory Council advises the Office of Public Health on various aspects of the development and implementation of the Early Identification of Hearing Impairment in Infants Law, which includes making recommendations on risk factors for hearing loss, program standards and quality assurance, program integration with community resources, materials for distribution, and program implementation and follow-up.
Donald J. Braud, of Gonzales, has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Braud is the owner of Don’s Sportsman and will serve as a representative for the recreational fishing industry in the Atchafalaya River Basin.
The task force shall elevate critical issues facing the Atchafalaya River Basin and the importance of its holistic management for navigation, flood control, and restoration. It will identify and build support for new and recurring sources of funding to reinvigorate the Basin Floodway System–Louisiana Project as well as identify shared goals for restoration and enhancement of the Basin, as illustrated in project types which benefit both the Basin and the larger coastal program managed by the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.