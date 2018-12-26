Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has proclaimed Dec. 31 as Jeffrey F. Wiley Day, in recognition of Wiley's retirement as Ascension Parish sheriff after six terms.
Wiley had served as chief criminal deputy under Sheriff Harold Tridico since 1988 when he won election as sheriff, taking office in July 1996.
A 1969 graduate of East Ascension High School, he holds a bachelor's degree in education from Southeastern Louisiana University. His career also includes serving in the Marine Corps from 1970 to 1974 and serving in the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office as a patrol officer and detective from 1974 to 1980. From 1980 to 1988, he worked as coordinator of student services for the Ascension Parish School Board.
Wiley and his wife, the former Linda Waguespack, have two daughters: Sara Wiley Recile, who is married to Shane Recile, and Erin Wiley Lanoux, who is married to Jay Lanoux.
Wiley announced his retirement during his daughter's campaign for Ascension Parish Court judge. Lanoux was elected judge in November.