Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has proclaimed Dec. 31, as Jeffrey F. Wiley Day, in recognition of Wiley's retirement that day as Ascension Parish sheriff. In the front row, from left, are Audrey Lanoux, Erin Wiley Lanoux, Kenny Matassa, Sheriff Jeff Wiley, Alex Wiley, Linda Wiley, Sarah Wiley Recile, Sophie Recile, Scottie Recile and Abbey Lanoux; second row, Councilman Randy Clouatre and Jay Lanoux and Shane Recile; and third row, council members Daniel Datterlee, Dempsey Lambert, Aaron Lawler, Teri Casso, Bill Dawson, Todd Lambert, Oliver Joseph, John Cagnolatti and Benny Johnson.