Jeff_Wiley_retirment_honors

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has proclaimed Dec. 31, as Jeffrey F. Wiley Day, in recognition of Wiley's retirement that day as Ascension Parish sheriff. In the front row, from left, are Audrey Lanoux, Erin Wiley Lanoux, Kenny Matassa, Sheriff Jeff Wiley, Alex Wiley, Linda Wiley, Sarah Wiley Recile, Sophie Recile, Scottie Recile and Abbey Lanoux; second row, Councilman Randy Clouatre and Jay Lanoux and Shane Recile; and third row, council members Daniel Datterlee, Dempsey Lambert, Aaron Lawler, Teri Casso, Bill Dawson, Todd Lambert, Oliver Joseph, John Cagnolatti and Benny Johnson.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has proclaimed Dec. 31 as Jeffrey F. Wiley Day, in recognition of Wiley's retirement as Ascension Parish sheriff after six terms.

Wiley had served as chief criminal deputy under Sheriff Harold Tridico since 1988 when he won election as sheriff, taking office in July 1996. 

A 1969 graduate of East Ascension High School, he holds a bachelor's degree in education from Southeastern Louisiana University. His career also includes serving in the Marine Corps from 1970 to 1974 and serving in the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office as a patrol officer and detective from 1974 to 1980. From 1980 to 1988, he worked as coordinator of student services for the Ascension Parish School Board. 

Wiley and his wife, the former Linda Waguespack, have two daughters: Sara Wiley Recile, who is married to Shane Recile, and Erin Wiley Lanoux, who is married to Jay Lanoux.

Wiley announced his retirement during his daughter's campaign for Ascension Parish Court judge. Lanoux was elected judge in November.

Tags

View comments