Sean Baudoin, a sixth-grader at St. Amant Middle School, placed in six swimming events at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa, July 26-29.
Sean is the son of Dominic and Trish Baudoin of Gonzales.
Baudoin, 10, finished sixth in the 200-meter freestyle race in a time of 2 minutes, 59.14 seconds. He also took home a sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:47.67), ninth in both the 100 back stroke (44.07) and 100 free style (1:23.13), and 10th in the 50 butterfly.
Swimming as the lone entry from Tiger Aquatics in Gonzales, Sean tallied 51 points at the event.