Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Dec. 23-27:
CIVIL SUITS
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Ronald Wayne Bottoms Jr. and Rebecca D. Pearson, abandonment.
Garrison Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and Joshua J. Vaughan v. Gary McKee and Cajun Ready Mix LLC, damages.
Louisiana Credit Inc. v. Richard Logan Vaughn, promissory note.
Mary Lamonte v. Progressive Security Insurance Co. and Stephen Wallis, damages.
Gregory Garrett v. Louisiana Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Second Round Sub LLC and Community Bank New York & Co. v. Sandy M. Davis, open account.
Shelly Guidry v. Hartford Accident & Indemnity Co., Federal Insurance Co., American Guarantee & Liabilty Insurance Co, Farm Bureau Insurance Co. and Malcolm Theriot Jr., damages.
Synchrony Bank v. Earl Tassin, open account.
Second Round Sub LLC and Synchrony Bank v. Michael Clouatre, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Debra Jones, open account.
Joshua Covington v. Morris Witherspoon, Hydrochem LLC and National Union Fire Insurance Co., damages.
Department of Corrections Credit Union v. Brelle Tushea Ford, overdraft.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Walter J. Torres, promissory note.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Aletha Newman and Ranardia Newman, garnishment.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Ernell James Coupel, Shalaycia Comeaux-Coupel aka Shalaycia Yahfay Comeaux-Coupel, executory process.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Jessica Bass, executory process.
Kirsten Brown v. Landry Properties & Investments LLC, Darbin Properties LLC and City of Gonzales, damages.
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., National Association FKA Bank New York, JP Morgan Chase Bank As Trustee, Residential Asset Mortgage Products and Home Equity Mortgage Asset v. Succession Jeanine Smallwood Unopened, Jeanine W. Smallwood aka Jeanine Smallwood aka Jeanine W. Castillo aka Jeanine Castillo, executory process.
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Assoc v. Sarah Leann Close and Robert Wayne Close, executory process.
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Assoc v. Christie Hymel Crooks aka Christie Louise Crooks and Marshall Scott Crooks, executory process.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Lujiwiani Taylor aka Lujiwiani Taylor Rideau, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Kyle Brugger v. Brigida Rivera, divorce.
Kimberly Hodges v. Anthony Cole Hodges, divorce.
Paul Villar v. Raelyn Villar, divorce.
Wennifer Southall, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Terrell Converse, paternity.
Judith Shamburger, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Arron Sterling, paternity.
Shane Joseph Porche v. Amber L. Kessler Porche, divorce.
Dayla Sappington, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brett Sappington, paternity.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Dorothy T. Jines
Succession of Ada Lawson Hargrove
Succession of Harriet Ann Humphrey