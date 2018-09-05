The 2018 edition of the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival is set to take flight later this month, and organizers say the festival will include more carnival rides, an expanded children's village, lots of musical acts and nightly balloon glows.
The festival, set for Sept. 21-22 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, will include improvements over previous festivals, all designed to make the experience much more enjoyable, organizers said in a news release
Festival hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 21 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 22.
There will be 15 regular-shaped balloons, five special-shaped balloons and three balloons for tethered rides. Weather permitting, tethered rides will begin at 4:30 pm both days and continue until the 7 pm. The balloon glows begin at dusk each day and will last for an hour and a half. The balloon glows will be followed by a fireworks show each night.
For safety reasons, organizers said, no balloons will fly into or out of Lamar-Dixon.
The number of carnival rides has doubled; there will be at least 23 different rides. Photos of the rides are on the festival's website. The Children’s Village has been expanded and moved inside the Trade Mart building. Face painting, crafts, petting zoo and a magician all return and will be joined by a mini Ferris wheel inside and a miniature train going around the building. A special feature this year will be meet-and-greets with P.J. Masks, of the animated television series.
The number of food vendors also has doubled. Thirteen different food outlets will be at the festival, and some will have more than one location. Each vendor will be selling their own drinks as another way to shorten lines and lessen wait times.
The barbecue competition returns, as well as a steak competition. Both are sanctioned events.
Finally, there will be continuous music, with performing until closing time both nights. Bands include Don Berry and Rock N Horse, Something Blue, Jordan Babin, Laine Hardy, Sarah Collins and Parish County Line.
The festival is put on each year by Ascension Festivals and Cultural Council Inc., a nonprofit organization. To pull off the festival, organizers need the helps of volunteers and have turned to Volunteer for assistance.
“There is still time to join our volunteer team," Volunteer Ascension Executive Director Sherry Denig said.
Denig said those interested in volunteering can visit volunteerascension.volunteermatrix.com/balloonfestival.
Last year, more than 250 people from throughout the community volunteered to help welcome and serve thousands of festival attendees.
“Volunteering at the festival is not only a great way to meet new people and connect with old friends, but it is also a way for us to display what we’re known best for ... our Southern hospitality,” Denig said.
For more information on volunteering, call (225) 644-7655 or visit Volunteer Ascension at facebook.com/VolunteerAscension.
Tickets for the festival are $6 and can be purchased online ahead of time to avoid any lines. Tickets also are available at the gate, and all major credit cards are accepted.
For a complete schedule and map of events and to purchase tickets online, go to the festival website, ascensionballooning.com.