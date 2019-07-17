Ascension Catholic High School volleyball player Cat Rome is set for a super senior season
The Ascension Catholic High School volleyball team won a district title under first-year head coach Janelle Leonard last fall, and the Bulldogs return a key piece in 2019.
Senior Catherine "Cat" Rome returns after garnering district MVP and All-Metro honors. The 5-foot-9 Rome understands that this season is her last and wants to make the best of it. “Our team wants to win district again, come together close as a team, have a winning record and win state,” she said.
Rome, who will be an outside hitter and setter for the Bulldogs, has played volleyball since she was young. “I don’t have a favorite team or player; my favorite is my dad, Cliff Rome,” she said. Her dad coached her coming up and has instilled a work ethic that is noticeable. Watching Rome play, it is easy to see how her passion for the game has evolved from her parents and her coach.
Playing at the next level is a goal for Rome, and some colleges are starting to take notice. “Belhaven and Millsaps are schools that I have visited; other schools like LSU, Nicholls and Southeastern are on my radar as well," she said.
Rome and her teammates are working hard in the weight room and conditioning, as well as practicing on the court in preparation for the 2019 season. Ascension Catholic has never won a state title in volleyball, and knowing that is something that drives Rome. “We want to win a state championship here at AC; our motivation comes from teammates, family and my friends," she said.
Rome excels in the classroom as well with a 3.6 GPA. She plans to take the ACT a few more times as well as she prepares for college.
As the season nears, Rome knows the memories she has made with her teammates will last a lifetime. “Some of my greatest memories are helping my team win district and being selected as the district MVP and All-Metro,” she said.
Rome said she hoped to be remembered as a team player whom her coach and teammates could count on. “I want to be looked up to as a leader, a coachable player, the best volleyball player to come through AC, and a supportive teammate," she said.
Those attributes, along with her teammates' desire to win, can certainly set up the Bulldogs for a super season.
Dixie Youth Baseball
The 8-U team from Gonzales is the Dixie Youth Baseball state champion, defeating Shreveport twice on July 7. The team will represent Louisiana in the Dixie Youth World Series on July 26-31 in Ruston.