Court cases filed in Ascension Parish for June 14-18:
CIVIL SUITS
Josie Ranee Leon v. Tutorship.
Tequilla Duhone v. Tutorship.
Kiristen Charise McGirt v. Tutorship.
Pelican State Credit Union v. Francisco Gonzalez, promissory note.
Pearl Loans Inc. v. Paulnitra Lecola Thomas, promissory note.
South La Contractors LLC v. Gaillard Builders Inc. and Cincinnati Insurance Co., monies due.
First Tower Loan LLC dba Tower Loan of Louisiana v. Jeffrey Hamilton aka Jeffrey G. Hamilton aka Jeffrey Glen Hamilton, executory judgment.
TD Bank USA NA v. Mark Daigle, open account.
TD Bank USA NA v. Albertha Washington, open account.
Catherine Landry Miles v. Davarin A. Miles, discovery.
Anna Belle Taylor Tauzin v. Nina Tauzin Opperman and Ernest Opperman III, possessory action.
Crystal Maria Vest and Tim Anthony Bowman Jr. v. Steve Viger, Alanda Viger, Jennifer K. Daniel and Supreme LLC, damages.
Sheila Jacque v. Hawthorne Residential Partners LLC, damages.
Bruce Wayne Smith v. Shelter General Insurance Co. and Allie Falgout, damages.
Specialty Center Baton Rouge Surgical v. Ashley Woodfield, monies due.
University of Louisiana System Board v. Alexis D. Murphy, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Thibodaux v. Brendan Lee Neal Wiggins aka Bredon Wiggins, Micaela Marie Elzy aka Micaela Elzy, executory judgment.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Thibodaux v. Avis M. Simoneaux aka Avis Simoneaux, garnishment.
Barney Mayor Arceneaux and City of Gonzales v. CCR Constructors Inc., damages.
Capital One Bank v. Darryl J. Bouy, open account.
Capital One Bank v. Steven F. Neill, open account.
Capital One Bank v. Jake M. Schexnaydre, open account.
Capital One Bank v. Kerry L. Phillips, open account.
Capital One Bank v. Louis R. Larche III, open account.
Parish of Ascension v. Justin Benson, damages.
Justin Gordon and James Paul Gordon v. James Paul Lafargue, damages.
Tammy Campanile v. Dora Garza and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Jonathan R. Samuel and Mary Grumling v. Ashley May Albert and Metropolitan Property and Casualty Ins, damages.
Arcpe 1 LLC v. Sukhminder Dhillon, enforce mortgage.
FAMILY SUITS
Elton Fluence v. Leslie Fluence, divorce.
Destiny Nickens, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Michael Dauzat, paternity.
Sherwin Shelton v. Juanita R. Riley, divorce.
Kim R. Smith v. Jonell C. Smith, divorce.
Robert Talbot v. Stacey Renee Talbot, divorce.
Reginald Odell McGee v. Michelle Brown McGee, divorce.
Leroy Paul Jr. v. Lawanna Carles Paul, divorce.
Debra Peltier Roques v. Peter Roques, divorce.
Montrell Narcisse v. Allen Narcisse, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Lance Raymond Leon
Succession of John Marshall Hill, Josephine Brown Hill
Succession of Kerry Segura Grant
Succession of Dora Leola Wright James
Succession of Frank Percy Trahan Jr.