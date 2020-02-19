Donaldsonville High Lady Tigers enter basketball playoffs with district championship
Coming into the 2019-20 basketball season, Donaldsonville High School coach Shawancy Lewis Joseph had a good feeling about her young team. "The staff knew we would be young, but the girls set goals and they showed so much maturity beyond their years," Joseph said. "We had some games where our youth was exposed, but they managed to pull the games out despite that."
The Lady Tigers are heading into the playoffs winning nine out of their last 10 games plus a district championship and a 9-3A tourney championship to go with it. The Tigers beat rival St. James 56-35 to complete a perfect district record and gain positive momentum heading into the 3A playoffs that start this week.
In the championship game, three players were in double figures: Janae Southall (10 points), Tia Richard (16 points) and Quinntryce Bell (16 points). Southall was on the bench with foul trouble in the second and third quarters, but she returned in the pivotal fourth quarter and ran the team by getting the ball to the scorers. Richard made three-of-four from three-point range and showed great leadership in the game, Joseph said.
The game's MVP, Bell had a monster night. "Quinntryce Bell had 16 points and 10 rebounds," Joseph said. "We pounded the ball inside to her in the last two minutes of the game and she delivered."
The Lady Tigers will (12) host Green Oaks (21) in the first round Thursday, Feb. 20, and have a chance to advance deep. "We made a good run last season, losing in the quarters to Madison Prep," Joseph said. "We need to stay locked in and carry the same energy from our last 10 games into the playoffs. Our goal is to win it all."
Despite an extremely difficult schedule, the Lady Tigers finished the regular season at 15-10, suffering their only loss in the last 10 games to 5A Walker. "Winning nine out of our last 10 games is huge for our power rankings and confidence," Joseph said. "We are taking it as a one-game-at-a-time mentality. We never looked ahead, and I am so proud of these young ladies."
Other Ascension playoff games Thursday include the East Ascension girls (15) hosting Barbe (18) and St. Amant (24) traveling to Pineville (9).
State wrestling championships
Trent Mahoney, of East Ascension High School, finished first in the 170-pound weight class in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association championships.
Team results for Ascension Parish schools in Division 1 are:
- St. Amant, sixth
- East Ascension, seventh
- Dutchtown, 21st.
Individual results for other Ascension Parish wrestlers are:
- 132 pounds: Jacob Caldwell of St. Amant, fourth
- 138 pounds: Corey Brownwell of St. Amant, third
- 152 pounds: Brad Mahoney of East Ascension, fourth
- 195 pounds: Alex Newman of St. Amant, fourth
- 285 pounds: Gavin Soniat of East Ascension, second