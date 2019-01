Students in Carla Babin's class at Gonzales Middle School recently got some face time with Santa Claus at Cabela's. Gathered with the Santa are, from left, event coordinator Alexa Boudreaux; Santa's helper Deneldia Montelius; and students Leilanie Quezada, John Burchell, Joshua Sanchez, Scott Verdin, Mason Reynard, Ta'Ailya Muse and Neo Morris.