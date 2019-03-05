The Ascension Parish school district will be asking voters this month to renew two property taxes that fund basic operations of the public schools.

"This is very, very central for us. It's basically to keep the lights on," Taft Kleinpeter, School Board president, said Monday.

A 2.5-mill property tax, which generates about $3 million a year and funds utilities, maintenance and flood and liability insurance, as well as a 7.4-mill property tax, which brings in about $9 million and pays for school bus operations, textbooks and classroom furniture, are both up for renewal on the March 30 ballot.

Both are 10-year taxes that have been renewed more than once since they were first created, the 2.5 mills in 1994 and the 7.4 mills in 1983.

They're two of five property taxes set to expire over the next five or six years that the School Board will be asking voters to renew.

Those other property taxes are:

A 21-mill property tax for salaries, expiring Dec. 31, 2024.

A 4-mill property tax for facilities, expiring Dec. 31, 2024.

An 8-mill property tax for technology, expiring Dec. 31, 2025.

The School Board began looking two years ago at available election dates.

Ascension School Board looks ahead to going to voters on tax renewals in coming years The Ascension Parish School Board is looking down the road at two property taxes set to expire in a few years, and it will put proposals to ex…

"Hopefully, we'll be in good shape on March 30," Kleinpeter said, noting the renewal of this tax "is essential for us."

The school system held a series of town halls on the tax renewal, with very small attendance.

Ascension Parish voters most recently approved extending an existing property tax in 2016, when they endorsed the renewal of a 15.08-mill property tax, with the proceeds going to repay $120 million in bonds for a number of construction projects, including three new primary schools and a new middle school.