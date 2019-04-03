Check out these events at area branches of the Ascension Parish Library.
MOTHER GOOSE LESSONS: Preschoolers ages 3-6 will learn about money, mapping, movement and measuring through a series of Mother Goose-themed programs at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays in April at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
SHADE GARDENING: Patricia Brussack, of the Georgia Hosta Society, will discuss the successes and failures she has experienced during her decades of gardening 2 acres of woodlands at 6:30 p.m. April 9 at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Plant selections, plant combinations and planting practices to increase the delights of the shady spots in the garden will be illustrated during the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association workshop. To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
TASSEL EARRINGS: Participants will make silk tassel earrings during a Coffee and Crafts program at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 72, Geismar. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
"CRITTERS DOWN THE BAYOU": Author Grace Savoie and Donaldsonville folk artist Alvin Batiste will give a presentation on their children's picture book, "Critters Down the Bayou," at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. After Savoie reads the book, Batiste will give a painting demonstration. For information, call the library at (225) 473-8052.
STARTING A BUSINESS: A senior business consultant with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University will present a free small-business seminar, "Starting and Financing a Small Business," at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 72, Geismar. The program will focus on helping participants learn how to determine the feasibility of their idea as well as how to obtain a small-business loan. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
SPRING PLANT SWAP: The Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association will hold a gardening question-and-answer session and a plant swap at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
LIBRARY ON A ROLL: Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. Stops open to the public this month are:
- The Church Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 11
- Donaldsonville Senior Apartments, 425 Memorial Drive, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 12
- Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 17
- Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, 10 a.m. to noon April 18
- St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 23
- Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 26.
The schedule is subject to change. For information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.