The 2022 H. Norman Saurage III Service Award was presented to Dutchtown High School teacher Jennifer Morrill.
In honor of the late Norman Saurage, longtime chairman of the board of Community Coffee, Dream Teachers recognizes a Louisiana teacher for outstanding service to the community. The H. Norman Saurage III Service Award goes to a Louisiana public school teacher who has demonstrated not only outstanding instructional skills, but has made an exceptional personal contribution outside of the classroom to student enrichment, professional leadership, or community service, a news release said.
"Jennifer Morrill is a tremendous force on the Dutchtown High campus, both inside the classroom and beyond. Jennifer has taught a few different subjects over the years, but her most recent passion is AP Art History! Her love for her students, school, community, and her content area permeates Dutchtown High," said Dutchtown High Principal Carli Francois.
"In addition to preparing students for an AP exam, Mrs. Morrill was also the varsity cheer coach for more than 10 years. As a coach, she led her team and our community in raising over $115,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during a seven-year span. This effort grew over time to include cheerleaders, their families, and then added the philanthropic efforts of the dance team and feeder middle school cheer teams. Mrs. Morrill could see that in order to make a bigger impact for the children served by St. Jude, we had to widen our reach and get more students involved."