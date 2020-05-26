The River Parishes Community College Class of 2020 Practical Nurse graduates took part in a pinning ceremony May 16.
The Pinning Ceremony was conducted as a drive-thru event to ensure compliance with coronavirus social distancing guidelines, according to a news release.
The ceremony was led by RPCC Practical Nursing & Allied Health Program coordinator Keisha E. Moore, RN CCHC, and RPCC nursing instructors Gretchen Schmidt, RN and Tanya Charles-Morris, RN.
Several RPCC faculty and staff also assisted in facilitating the event, which was broadcast on Facebook live, ensuring the extended families of the graduates could participate even though they could not attend.
“We wanted to make sure their families were able to share these experiences with them,” Moore said.
The 2020 Class of nursing students are a diverse group of graduates, dedicated to spending their careers helping others and improving their communities, the news release said.
"Together the graduates are on a path to achieving a great future all while making their communities better places," the release said.