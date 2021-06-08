Installation of artificial turf on four high school football fields in Ascension Parish has begun.
As part of the $140 million school construction bond passed by voters last August, these projects will mean a more collaborative use of the district's competition fields, according to a news release.
“The turf project will allow the schools to use the fields as heavily as they need,” said Supervisor of Planning and Construction Jeffrey Parent. “With a natural surface, the maintenance and upkeep are tremendous, especially when there are hundreds of games and activities on them each year including football, soccer, band, PE, ROTC and community teams.”
Turf is a form of artificial grass made to last a long time with little upkeep. The fields are more weather-friendly than a naturally grown field, the release said. The increase in drainage capabilities will also allow for use during wet conditions.
The district worked with Danny J. Hebert, P.E. of Civil & Environmental Consulting Engineers for the synthetic turf design engineering. Each field will feature its school’s colors and logo. The Ascension Public Schools logo will also be included.
The installation of the turf fields began May 17, by contractor Sprinturf at the four existing high schools, and construction will be forthcoming at the new Prairieville High School.
The cost of the football stadium installations came under the $7.5 million budget so the district also plans to install artificial turf on high school baseball fields (infield and foul line to fences) and softball fields (infield and possible outfield, depending on cost) prior to the 2022 spring season.
For additional information about the 2020 bond projects, visit www.apsb.org/2020bond.