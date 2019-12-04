THE EVOLUTION OF QUILTING: Local members of Studio Art Quilt Associates will present "The Evolution of Quilting: Exploring Traditional, Modern and Art Quilts" at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. The artists will also display their own designs created especially for this event.
EXPLORE CIRCUITRY: Children in second grade and up will have an opportunity to create machines with LittleBits components at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. For information, call the library at (225) 622-3339.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: A board game night for adults centered on the classic tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Participants will be able to select from premade characters and play through a custom-made, library-themed game for Level One adventurers. All supplies necessary to game will be provided. To register, call the Galvez library at (225) 622-3339.
POP-UP CAFE: The Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville, will create a haven away from the holiday hustle and bustle, with opportunities to wrap gifts out of sight of their recipients, from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 14, 21 and 23. For information, call the library at (225) 622-3339.
COOKIE SWAP: The Ascension Parish Library’s annual cookie swap gets underway at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Donaldsonville branch, 500 Mississippi St. Family and friends can create luminary cards and, of course, share and swap homemade cookies and recipes with others. Registration is required. Call (225) 473-8052.