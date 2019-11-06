The National Athletic Trainers’ Association has honored St. Amant High School with its Safe Sports School award for its athletic training program. The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention and treatment.
"St. Amant High School first received this award when it was created in 2013, and was one of only two schools in the state to be recognized. Since then, our status as a First Team Safe Sports School was renewed each time it was eligible — in 2016 and then this year," St. Amant High Principal Beth Templet said. "This is a direct result of the work of our athletic trainers, student aides and coaches who work to achieve the highest safety standards for our student athletes."
St. Amant High athletic trainer Scott Arceneaux said he's "very proud to have been recognized for the third time."
"This shows the commitment by our school community and school district," Arceneaux said. "With each award, we have been able to improve our program. Since 2013, we have added additional staff, improved facilities and invested in technology that improves the service we provide to our student athletes.
"This would not have been possible without the help of our associate athletic trainer Caitlyn Klingman and assistant Luke Fryoux."
To achieve Safe Sports School status, athletic programs must do the following:
- Create a positive athletic health care administrative system
- Provide or coordinate pre-participation physical examinations
- Promote safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities
- Plan for selection, fit, function and proper maintenance of athletic equipment
- Provide a permanent, appropriately equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes
- Develop injury and illness prevention strategies, including protocols for environmental conditions
- Provide or facilitate injury intervention
- Create and rehearse a venue-specific emergency action plan
- Provide or facilitate psychosocial consultation and nutritional counseling/education
- Be sure athletes and parents are educated about the potential benefits and risks in sports as well as their responsibilities.