The definition of classroom is being redefined at Prairieville Primary School through the Moving on Out program, financed through a school impact grant from The Ascension Fund.
Moving on Out moves learning outside, providing students with more room to engage in problem-solving activities and the opportunity to engage in a cooperative learning environment that fosters learning through conversation with other students.
Backed by research, teachers left their classrooms to give students the opportunity to build problem-solving skills and stronger communication skills, according to a news release. The outdoor classroom gives students the chance to engage in activities that wouldn’t be possible inside the classroom due to space restrictions.
Storage containers are filled with all the tools that teachers will need to conduct class outside without having to move supplies in and out of the building. Students are thriving in the new environment where they can move from table to table and share discoveries with their classmates.
The program is being financed through a BASF Corporation Endowment Grant through The Ascension Fund. The fund was established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools.