Eleven Ascension Parish schools employees have been recognized by the School Board for earning Doctor of Education degrees this year.
"These are principals, teachers and administrators that have achieved the highest degree possible while working full time serving our children and community. This is a tremendous personal accomplishment that also enhances the collective work of our school district," Superintendent David Alexander said.
All earned their degrees through a program offered through a partnership between Southeastern Louisiana University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
All are listed with their position, the school from which they earned a degree and their dissertation topic.
- Erin Babin, instructional supervisor, Southeastern, ratings on the Val-Ed evaluation instrument of principals to improve instructional leadership practices
- Martha Babin, Ascension Head Start director, Southeastern, relationship between leadership teams and professional learning teams
- Karen Becnel, LeBlanc Special Services educational diagnostician, Southeastern, school principals' knowledge of service provisions for students with disabilities
- Latatia Johnson, instructional supervisor, Southeastern, data-driven decision-making, specifically around the five steps of effective learning used in the district
- Andy Kling, Gonzales Middle School sixth-grade math teacher, UL-Lafayette, policies and procedures of hiring effective teachers, including a policy review of Louisiana
- Melissa Langlois, instructional supervisor, Southeastern, building and sustaining trust in an era of accountability
- Roddy Melancon, Gonzales Primary School principal, UL-Lafayette, stress factors that cause principals the most headaches and coping strategies used to deal with everyday stress
- Karla Migues, East Ascension High School teacher, UL-Lafayette, retention of experienced teachers
- Matthew Monceaux, St. Amant High School associate principal, Southeastern, progression of professional learning communities in the district over the last 10 years
- Jeremy Muse, Lake Elementary School principal, UL-Lafayette, principal's authority and perceived authority to intervene in discipline cases that originate online and in social media
- Robyn Simmons, Dutchtown High School assistant principal, Southeastern, career advancement of African-American women.