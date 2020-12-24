HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,084 graduates Dec. 8-9 in four separate commencement ceremonies in Strawberry Stadium. All participants and guests were required to wear masks, and social distancing was strictly enforced.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to nine students with the highest cumulative grade-point average in the university’s five colleges.
Medal recipients were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: communication major Raychelle Riley, of Denham Springs; and vocal education major Carley Duet of Cut Off.
College of Business: management major Megan Marie Blomquist, of Pineville; accounting and finance major Prince Gurung, of Hammond; and finance major Ethan Doyle Hunt, of Monroe.
College of Education: elementary education major, Laura Mendoza, of Covington.
College of Nursing and Health Sciences: communication and sciences and disorders major Katherine Elizabeth Fontenot, of Kentwood.
College of Science and Technology: computer science major Krishna Raj Paudel, of Nepal; and integrated biology major Autumn Collins, of Hammond.
Area students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
Ascension Parish
Master’s degrees
Gonzales: Kayla M. Farrar, Nursing
Prairieville: John P. McGovern, Business Administration; Kierra J. Moore, Organizational Communication; Kimberly M. Williams, Educational Leadership; Kacye R. Womack, Educational Leadership
Saint Amant: Randi E. Lemoine, Psychology
Bachelor’s degrees
Darrow: Krislyn J. Johnson, Family & Consumer Sciences; Nakita M. Metoyer, Supply Chain Management
Donaldsonville: Caroline G. Louque, Marketing; Karli I. Montero, Accounting; Dalana M. Reynard, Kinesiology; Michayla E. Spano, Nursing; Jazmin T. Toussaint, Accounting
Geismar: Lora B. Coleman, General Studies
Gonzales: Victoria E. Achord, Management; Madisyn M. Allred, Marketing; Emma L. Boyd, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Angela E. Capell, Social Work; Laurance Cavalier, Biological Sciences; Nicole M. Delatte, Nursing; Kamille E. Edmonston, Marketing; Kyriel A. Felton, Criminal Justice; Tayler R. Irvin, Management; Sierra N. Johnson, Biological Sciences; Drew A. Jones, Industrial Technology; Clinton P. King II, Management; Kelsey N. Knight, Management; Rachel Lee, Management; Kaylyn A. Loupe, Management; Aimee N. Lowe, General Studies; Robert J. Malbrough, Music; Victoria P. Miranda, General Studies; Adriela Montelongo, Accounting; Jade S. Monus, Nursing; Cailey M. Moore, Business Administration; Madeline F. Newchurch, Nursing; Grant J. Richardson, Supply Chain Management; Shemaine M. Richardson, Supply Chain Management; Natalie R. Robbins, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Tessa M. Roussel, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Kristin M. Thelemaque, Nursing
Prairieville: Emma C. Barocco, Nursing; Brock A. Benoit, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Lauren P. Bercegeay, Biological Sciences; Lauren E. Chandler, General Studies; Andre J. Davis, Psychology; Alex B. Derousselle, Engineering Technology; Alexa M. Dunn, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Mckenzi L. Falcon, Business Administration; Kenedi L. Falgoust, Psychology; Ebony J. Foreman, Health Systems Management; Olivia P. Gremillion, Management; Preston D. Jones, Industrial Technology; Wesley A. LeBlanc, Supply Chain Management; Cassandra M. Lindsay, Management; Gatlin J. Matherne, Health and Physical Educ K-12; Koran M. Mott, Communication; Jadyn K. Mumphrey, Family & Consumer Sciences; Kierstyn N. Nance, Art; Mary E. Podorsky Avrill, Nursing; Shelby N. Pugh, Nursing; Sarah A. Sagastume, Nursing; Colin A. Schmidt, Political Science; Marc T. Sholar, Marketing; Anthony T. Smith Jr., Nursing; Alexandra K. Smith, General Studies; Emma C. Stafford, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Alexie M. Stall, Nursing; Hana K. Tate-Walters, Nursing; Kayla C. Vicknair, Family & Consumer Sciences; Gabrielle L. Waller, Mathematics; Zachary N. Whiddon, Computer Science; Bailey N. Wood, Family & Consumer Sciences
St. Amant: Hunter L. Bertrand, Management; Pamela A. Carbo, Psychology; Jacie E. Dencausse, Management; Taylor L. Dunigan, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Alli N. Duplechein, General Studies; Emily C. England, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Ashley K. Ferrari, Nursing; Brooklyn T. Gordon, Nursing; Brooke E. Guedry, Kinesiology; Kole G. Guerin, History; Lexie A. Landry, General Studies; Kendall L. Mitchell, Management; Mikaela R. Murray, Marketing; Joshua M. Quick, Business Administration; Shelbi M. Siears, English Education; Lauren N. Smith, Health Sciences; Victoria G. Tripp, Accounting
Associate degrees
Gonzales: Reece M. Elisar, Industrial Technology