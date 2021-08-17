The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 5-12:

Aug. 5

Allen, Bruce Anthony: 109 St. Philip St., Donaldsonville; Age: 31; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, molestation of a juvenile, simple burglary (all others)

Guerrero, Saul Mora: 9163 Prescott Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 31; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property

Gauthier Jr., Richard: 505 Orange St., Donaldsonville; Age: 26; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer

Aug. 6

Bennett, Howard M.: 18427 Kay Road, Prairieville; Age: 65; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-third

Jones, Irvin: Lessard St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second-degree murder/attempt

Simmons Jr., Henry: 810 43rd, Tacoma, Washington; Age: 49; forgery, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Meggs, Jamal: 12243 Grand Wood Ave., Gonzales; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery

Aug. 7

Domingo, Marvin: 37313 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, driver must be licensed, driving on right side of road-exceptions, first degree vehicular negligent injuring, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more

Levy, Taj A.: 213 Evangeline Ext., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; domestic abuse battery

Jupiter, Jaden A.: 406 Franklin Lane, Napoleonville; Age: 19; domestic abuse battery, aggravated criminal damage to property

Wilson, Kelvin: 2904 Mistletoe St., New Orleans; Age: 55; operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000

Johnson, Mark Anthony: 2223 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

Aug. 8

Hitt, James Joseph: 11519 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant; Age: 19; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior operating a vehicle while intoxicated-second

Forcell, Myron: 418 Williams St., Donaldsonville; Age: 19; sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, reckless operation, failure to appear-bench warrant

Dickens, Jayd Lee: 108 E. Railroad St., No. 109, Gonzales; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden

Aug. 9

Davis, Brandon Demaris: 228 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 33; aggravated assault with a firearm

Lodge, Joseph Daniel: 415 W. Cornerview St., Gonzales; Age: 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Williams Jr., Randy Marcus: 15959 Tiger Bend Drive, No. 66, Baton Rouge; Age: 27; criminal trespass/all other simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, domestic abuse battery

Gros, Jessica Renee: 616 E. Weber St., Gonzales; Age: 37; aggravated assault with a firearm

Simmons, Windell Randolph: 1406 Louisa St., New Orleans; Age: 38; operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer, filing or maintaining false public records, fugitive-other state jurisdiction

Aug. 10

Williams, Joseph Keshawn: 2977 Elgin St., Baton Rouge; Age: 22; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance

Rodgers, Miykel Kemon: 3216 Duke St., Baton Rouge; Age: 22; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams

Foster, Mya Marie: 1913 Eagle St., New Orleans; Age: 23; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000

Severin Jr., Kirk Patrick: 4535 Charlene Drive, New Orleans; Age: 28; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, traffic-control signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000

Holland, Reginald: 6943 Yorktown St., New Orleans; Age: 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000

Thompson, John Michael: 518 Williams St., Donaldsonville; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple assault, domestic abuse battery

Lomas III, Lionel: 39114 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 46; simple assault, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery

Pineda, Winston Anthony: 11347 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 32; domestic abuse battery

Brown, Tremain: 134 Evangeline Drive, No. 205, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; surety, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery

Aug. 11

Green, Lucas Russell: 13344 Frudge Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; second-degree battery

Tezano, Melissa L.: 11081 Conner Road, No. 5, Geismar; Age: 48; failure to appear-bench warrant

Smith, Michael Guilegen: 1192 N.W. 40th Ave., Lauderhill, Florida; Age: 28; unauthorized use of a movable, hit-and-run driving, flight from an officer-aggravated

