Relay for Life Saturday
The Ascension Relay for Life kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cabela's parking lot.
The event raises money for cancer research through the sale of food, gifts and raffle tickets. Games and activities also will be part of the event.
The main event is a walk in which people raise money for walking around a track. Luminaries are sold, which are placed along the walking path. For more information, visit The Ascension Parish Relay for Life Facebook page.
The event ends at 11 p.m.
Art break at the library
Take a moment to breathe, relax and unwind at Ascension Parish Library’s Art Break. Pick up some art supplies and sit down for a chill coloring session. The library provides the supplies and snacks. Art break is for teens 12-18 at 4 p.m. on Friday at the library’s Dutchtown location.
Be Gone Bugs
Create a nontoxic candle with a kit from the Ascension Parish Library. Stop in at any Ascension Parish Library location starting Monday, May 2, and pick up a packet to make a citronella candle Pick from jars, twine, and lemon grass citronella wax ready to create a plant-based insect repellent.
Building for Birds
Create a safe and comfortable space in your backyard and see if any flying friends move in. The library will have all the supplies — hammer, screwdriver and pieces of raw cedar. All you need to do is come ready to build. Registration is required. Just choose a place: Tuesday, May 3 at our Gonzales location; Tuesday, May 17 at Dutchtown; or Tuesday, May 24 at Galvez.
Each program begins at 4 p.m. This program is designed for tweens ages 9-11. To register, call (225) 647-3955 for Gonzales, (225) 673-8699 for Dutchtown, or (225) 622-3339 for Galvez.
Fire and Ice
Do your kids know what to do in case of a fire emergency? No one wants to think about facing danger, but it’s best to be prepared. May marks International Firefighters Day, so let your local firefighters educate your family on fire safety so you can be as prepared as possible. Listen to the conversation at the Ascension Parish Library at Galvez on Saturday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 a.m., or visit our Gonzales location on Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m. Don’t forget to play in the paint and challenge a friend to a round of Pin the Helmet on the Firefighter. When you’re all done, grab a shaved ice from Kona Ice.
VFW Jam slated for May 7
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 will hold the ninth annual VFW Jam on May 7 at 42430 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales.
Cooks will meet at 6 p.m. May 3. Cooking starts with the wood heat at 7 a.m., propane heat at 8 a.m., and the jambalaya sale at 11 a.m.
For more information, call Brent Gautreau at (225) 485-7875.
Downtown Live @Crescent concert series set
The free Downtown Live @Crescent concerts, held in Crescent Park, continue May 7 with Party at Joes, June 4 with Larry Neal and the Neal Brother's Blues Band and end July 2 with the Michael Foster Project. The concerts are set from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting.
For information, call (225) 445-1383.
VFW Memorial Day Weekend Concert tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for VFW Post 3693's May 26 Memorial Day Weekend Concert starring Marty Raybon and andy Griggs with special guests Nelson Blanchard of LeRoux, Clifton Brown, Konner James, Ben Ragsdale and Mason Shows. Visit the VFW's Facebook page for ticket details.
Plans underway for Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day event plans are underway for Donaldsonville's Memorial Day parade and ceremony starting at 9 a.m. at City Hall.
The parade leaves city hall at 9 a.m. May 30 and ends at Louisiana Square, which a program will be presented by American Legion Post 98 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3766.
For information, call (225) 473-4814 or (225) 445-1383.
RAAM seeking volunteers
The River Road African American Museum is for volunteers to assist with tours, special events and educational programs.
All volunteers receive free admission to all museum events, professional development seminars, and an opportunity to meet people from around the world.
Volunteers should have a friendly personality, good verbal and written communication skills, and a love of local history.
If you have five to 10 hours a week and are interested in sharing history, call at (225) 474-5553 or email at melanie@aamuseum.org.
Kiwanis bowling tourney
The Kiwanis Club of Ascension is holding its first bowling tournament May 1 at Premier Lanes Entertainment Center in Gonzales.
Five-member teams cost $25 per person to enter and all teams are asked to donate a gift basket for a raffle. Proceeds from the event will be used for the club's service fund.
To register, email Chris Harrell at ujeanh@eatel.net.