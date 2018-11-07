THURSDAY
Public School
Jambalaya, white beans, tossed salad, apple, wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken nuggets
Catholic School
Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, watermelon fruit fiesta, milk
Choice: Taco salad/baked potato
FRIDAY
Public School
Chicken fajitas, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, cheese cup, salsa, orange wedges, milk
Sandwich: Spicy chicken patty
Catholic School
Pizza, salad cup, corn, pears, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack/chicken nuggets
MONDAY
Public School
Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots, pear halves, juice, milk
Catholic School
Honey citrus chicken, fried rice, salad cup, glazed carrots, pineapple, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack/pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
Chicken and sausage pastalaya, broccoli with cheese, sweet potato, tossed salad, peaches, wheat roll, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Grilled cheese, vegetable soup, salad cup, pears
Choice: Asian chicken salad
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Corn dogs, potato rounds, pork and beans, pineapple tidbits, juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Crispy chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, green beans, red apple wedges, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Turkey snack pack/mini corn dog
NOV. 15
Public School
Thanksgiving dinner: Roasted turkey and gravy, rice dressing, cornbread dressing, green beans, tossed salad, mixed fruit, sweet potato crunch, holiday roll, milk
Catholic School
Thanksgiving dinner: Roasted turkey with gravy, rice dressing, sweet potatoes, salad cup, green apple wedges, dinner roll, cupcakes