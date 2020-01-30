NAPOLEONVILLE — The top prosecutor and public defender in Assumption Parish have asked a state district judge accused of a longtime affair with the former chief sheriff's deputy to remove herself voluntarily from all pending criminal matters before her in the parish — or face being removed by another judge.

The officials claimed in a joint motion that Judge Jessie LeBlanc's actions, both in the relationship and after it came to light, violated a series of state judicial canons that are supposed to govern jurists' behavior inside the court and outside it so that the appearance and impartiality of the judicial system is maintained.

The motion cited not only the onetime alleged "intimate relationship" between LeBlanc and former Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean but also her subsequent comments about Prejean and Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon after the first inklings of the eventual accusation became public and her "inconsistent statements" about what led up to that claim.

"LeBlanc's apparent dishonorable conduct and words gives (sic), at the very least, an appearance of impropriety manifesting bias and prejudice such that no defendant can be assured that LeBlanc's personal, intimate long term affair with Bruce Prejean, one of the top law enforcement officials with the Assumption Sheriffs Office, did not influence her judicial conduct or judgment," the motion filed Wednesday afternoon in Napoleonville said.

The Advocate obtained a copy late Thursday morning.

The motion from 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin and Chief Public Defender Alan Robert applies to about 173 criminal cases, down to those facing bench warrants for a failure to appear in court, traffic tickets and misdemeanors, according to a listing. In some instances, the same defendant in the listing has multiple cases.

It's not clear from the motion if the request also applies to juvenile defendants.

Under state law, if valid grounds for removing a judge from a case are presented in a recusal motion, the judge must step down from the case or send the motion to another judge to decide.

If LeBlanc should step down or is removed, another judge would be appointed to handle the cases, the motion said.

Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for Babin, declined to comment Thursday as did LeBlanc's attorney, Jill Craft. She said she planned to file a response later on Thursday.

Robert's office joined the motion for "the sole purpose of having a judicial determination of whether a conflict exists that would deny the clients of the 23rd JDC Public Defender's Office a fair trial and to avoid the appearance of impropriety manifesting bias and prejudice."

The public defenders, the motion added, are "diligently researching records of the past and present cases to see if any actual bias" exists.

Under the canons, judges are supposed to hold themselves to high standards of conduct that preserve the court system's integrity and also avoid appearances that might lead to reasonable questions about a judge's impartiality.

The 23rd JDC encompasses Assumption, Ascension and St. James parishes. LeBlanc lives in the Gonzales area but has her main office in Napoleonville.

She and the other judges handle civil, criminal and other matters in all three parishes. The new motion does not apply to criminal cases in Ascension or St. James.

Since the accusations have come to light, the Supreme Court has ordered a series of judges pro tempore to handle her docket but has not suspended her judicial authority.

Hints of the affair accusations against LeBlanc came to light late last year after she had refused to sign a narcotics warrant and, the sheriff says, cited her personal relationship with Prejean. At the time, it was unclear to the sheriff what that relationship involved.

LeBlanc disputed the sheriff's recollection in a statement to WBRZ, saying she had cited her relationship with the undercover agent listed in the warrant, who happened to be a close relative of Prejean's.

LeBlanc claimed that she recused herself from signing the warrant because she had written a non-law enforcement letter of recommendation for the agent that could present a conflict of interest in any subsequent trial. She has said she had a close friendship with Prejean.

In the latest motion, Babin and Robert accused LeBlanc of calling into question Falcon's veracity with that media statement and misleading news outlets about the narcotics warrant episode because the judicial canons allow judges to make letters of recommendation, with the title of "judge" listed but on private stationary.

"Judge LeBlanc's statement, at best, negligently, and at worst, intentionally misled the news outlet and the general public," the officials wrote. "Judge LeBlanc's official statement to the media did not provide a legitimate basis or reason for the recusal inasmuch as the Code of Judicial Canons allows Judge LeBlanc to provide a reference or a letter of recommendation."

Prejean first denied an affair with LeBlanc while the judge also disputed Falcon's account about the warrant. But Prejean later admitted to Falcon that he "had been in a long-term intimate, personal affair with Judge LeBlanc, at least since she was elected to the bench" on March 24, 2012, the motion says.

Babin and Robert noted that Prejean, once interim sheriff before Falcon took office and then his chief deputy, "had connection with, participated in and/or supervised most if not all criminal matters investigated" by the Sheriff's Office.

Falcon has since demoted Prejean to the rank of captain and cut his pay commensurate with the drop in rank.

LeBlanc has told WBRZ that Prejean was being untruthful.

The motion and proposed order were filed in LeBlanc's Division D and asked her to remove herself voluntarily from all criminal matters in Assumption before her.

If she doesn't, the motion asked she be removed based on judicial canons barring bias and prejudice that would prevent a fair and impartial trial.

Babin and Robert also warned that they were reserving the right to add "specific words and conduct" by LeBlanc to their motion if she didn't didn't voluntarily recuse herself and they needed to pursue a hearing.