THURSDAY

Public School

Thanksgiving dinner: Roasted turkey and gravy, rice dressing, cornbread dressing, green beans, tossed salad, mixed fruit, sweet potato crunch, holiday roll, milk

Catholic School

Thanksgiving dinner: Roasted turkey with gravy, rice dressing, sweet potatoes, salad cup, green apple wedges, dinner roll, cupcakes

FRIDAY

Public School

Chicken patty on bun, potato rounds, tossed salad, applesauce, fruit juice, milk

Catholic School

Cheesy nacho meal, chili, steamed broccoli, salad cup, pears, milk

Choice: Ham snack pack/chicken nuggets

MONDAY-NOV. 22

No School — Thanksgiving Holiday

View comments