THURSDAY
Public School
Thanksgiving dinner: Roasted turkey and gravy, rice dressing, cornbread dressing, green beans, tossed salad, mixed fruit, sweet potato crunch, holiday roll, milk
Catholic School
Thanksgiving dinner: Roasted turkey with gravy, rice dressing, sweet potatoes, salad cup, green apple wedges, dinner roll, cupcakes
FRIDAY
Public School
Chicken patty on bun, potato rounds, tossed salad, applesauce, fruit juice, milk
Catholic School
Cheesy nacho meal, chili, steamed broccoli, salad cup, pears, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack/chicken nuggets
MONDAY-NOV. 22
No School — Thanksgiving Holiday