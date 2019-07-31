Saying she's frustrated with daily traffic jams and worried about flooding, Cheryl Malbrough has announced her candidacy for the Ascension Parish Council District 5 seat.
Malbrough, 60, of Prairieville, is a retired marketing and members services department employee at DEMCO.
She said she plans to bring common-sense solutions to the issues in District 5.
"First and foremost, we must apply the brakes to irresponsible subdivision development which only worsen those problems," she said in a campaign announcement. "I grew up in Ascension Parish, the Galvez area to be precise, where I’ve spent most of my life. After a brief period residing in Baton Rouge, I returned to the place I’ve always called home. That was two decades ago, just before the development boom transformed northeast Ascension Parish into suburbia."
She said her time at DEMCO provided her with a "close-up view of that transformation."
Unfortunately, she said, the elected parish council "failed to prepare for the population explosion we all knew was coming."
"For too long, developers have not been held to account, never required to make meaningful infrastructure investment," she said. "Requiring turn lanes to be built, or traffic control devices installed would have done wonders to mitigate ever-worsening traffic. Allowing unlimited fill material has altered the floodplain, pushing water onto existing residents."
As a retiree, Malbrough, an Independent, said she will be a full-time representative. She is a member of St. Mark Catholic Church and a former member of the East Ascension Rotary club and Ascension Chamber of Commerce. She graduated from East Ascension Academy and attended LSU.
"As your District 5 councilwoman, I will always put your interests first," she said.
The election is scheduled for Oct. 12.