The Federal Aviation Administration has certified two Ascension Parish employees as licensed drone pilots.
Robert Bergeron and Marshall Courtney have each received a federal drone pilot license. The licensing process involves approximately six months of self-directed study, which includes practice testing, followed by written and performance exams.
“This is another part of our mission to modernize our operations,” Parish President Kenny Matassa said. “We are investing in the latest technologies and certifying our employees to bring better service and product to the people.”
Bergeron, a supervisor in the Mosquito Control Department, has been employed with the parish for six years. The drone can hold up to three gallons of insecticide or larvicide. It is used primarily to treat for mosquitos after heavy rainfall and in hard-to-reach areas.
Courtney, a video production specialist in the communications department, has been employed with the parish more than five years. The drone has a high-resolution video camera to record events and projects showcased on Ascension21.
A pilot can operate both drones within a range of 10,000 feet.