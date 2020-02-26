LHSAA boys basketball playoff quest begins
The LHSAA boys' basketball playoffs start Friday for some teams in the parish; the select side of the bracket will begin Tuesday. The nonselect side of the bracket will include East Ascension, St. Amant and Donaldsonville. Ascension Catholic will represent the parish on the select side starting Tuesday.
East Ascension is seeded 13 and will host No. 20 Parkway on Friday. St. Amant is No. 19 and will play at No. 14 West Monroe on Friday. The Donaldsonville Tigers are No. 22 after playing a very difficult schedule and will travel to No. 11 Sophie B. Wright. Ascension Catholic is No. 10 and will travel to No. 7 Metairie Park Country Day, with only 16 teams being selected for the Division 4 playoffs. They will play Tuesday.
The East Ascension Spartans finished the regular season at 22-8 under Coach Tyler Turner, with their lone district loss to Catholic High. The St. Amant Gators, under the direction of Travis Uzee, are 23-10 and finished third in district behind Catholic and East Ascension. The Donaldsonville Tigers finished 15-16 on the season and were behind E.D. White, Lutcher and Patterson. The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs finished 17-13 in third place in district behind White Castle and East Iberville.
All the Ascension Parish teams have played challenging schedules and should be prepared for any team they match up with. March Madness is coming in college basketball; the LHSAA version of their own madness begins now. Sit back and enjoy.
Top Ascension Parish finishers in state track meet
In the Division 1 Louisiana High School Athletic Association state Indoor boys meet, Lamar Riley, of Dutchtown High School, placed third in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.98 seconds. In the Division 1 girls meet, Jordan Brown, of Dutchtown, placed second in the pole vault with a 12-0 vault, and Arianne Linton, of Dutchtown, finished second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.58 seconds.
In the Division 2 boys of the meet, Eric Simon, a senior at Ascension Catholic, placed second with a triple jump of 43-09. Carlos Bell, of Donaldsonville High School, finished third in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.87 seconds.