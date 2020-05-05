The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail April 23-30:
April 23
Eppinett, Shelia: 49; 37313 La. 74 81, Geismar; theft less than $1,000, theft of a firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
April 24
Gauthier, Eugene: 66; 18262 Craig St., Prairieville; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, aggravated arson
Rojas, Isaac Francisco: 31; 15330 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test, illegal carrying of weapons (misdemeanor), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, display of temporary registration license plates
April 25
Jones, Marchand D.: 36; 8191 Main St., Sorrento; domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders
Rawls, Toby Waine: 33; 42245 Tannis Road, St. Amant; probation violation parish, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance (felony), illegal carrying of weapons (misdemeanor), possession of heroin, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000 (felony)
April 26
Broussard, Roderick: 37; 17095 Elm Alley, Prairieville; misrepresentation during booking, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery
Romero, Cesar Rogerio: 28; 8370 St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Rossi, Vance Michael: 28; 37313 La. 74 39, Geismar; domestic abuse battery
April 27
Williams, Brandi: 29; 15258 E. Henderson Drive, Prairieville; negligent injuring, simple assault
April 28
Anderson, Carmille P.: 31; 39038 Prairie South Drive, A208; domestic abuse battery
Morales, Efrain: 27; no address listed; domestic abuse battery, strangulation (felony)
Lassere, Natalie Ann: 58; 607 Williams St., Donaldsonville; aggravated assault with a firearm (felony)
Bureau, Earl L.: 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence
April 29
Knowles, Daniel Edward: 18; 38317 Caneel Bay Court, Gonzales; possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000 (felony)
Magee, Gregory Jr.: 18; 39049 Prairie North Drive, Gonzales; theft of a motor vehicle $1,000 to $5,000 (felony), possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), resisting an officer, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000 (felony)
Turner, Abel: 18; 18491 White Oak Drive, Prairieville; resisting an officer, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000 (felony)
Ballard, Chad: 43; 9871 Adam Drive, Denham Springs; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-crime or controlled dangerous substance law (felony), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Cavalier, Lea: 30; no address listed; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-crime or controlled dangerous substance law (felony), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
April 30
Davis, John Albert: 33; 41040 Busy Needles Road, Unit A, Gonzales; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA