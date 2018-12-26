THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
OPEN SEASON CRAWFISH BOIL: 2 p.m., Top Notch Tax Solutions LLC, 242 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville. Top Notch Tax Solutions is hosting its first Open Season Crawfish Boil. Featuring food, music, games for the kids and all the crawfish you can eat. This event is free and open to the public and for past and future clients.
HAMBONZ PIANO ROOM AND BAR REUNION PARTY: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St., Donaldsonville. By popular demand, Hambonz is back for one night and one night only. And they're bringing back the same drinks and the same vibe. $25 at eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
DEEP SOUTH BAYOU DUALS: 7:30 a.m. weigh-ins, wrestling starts at 9 a.m. on both days, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. 40-48 Team Dual Meet Tournament with pools leading to brackets on day 2. $15 for spectators each day, free for children 5 and under. Tickets available at the door.
SUNDAY
3RD ANNUAL ROCKIN' IN THE NEW YEAR: 8 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition will play the third annual Rockin' In the New Year for a good cause. All proceeds benefit Anything Outdoors. BYOB: no cash bar; ice chests welcome. Purchase 8 or more to reserve a table. Contact Tess for tickets at (225) 910-8888. $50 per person. 21 and up.
MONDAY, TUESDAY
CLOSURES: All Ascension Parish Libraries will be closed because of the holiday.
TUESDAY
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales, Sister Linda conference room, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Caner Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
KOKUSAIKA: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. If you're interested in cosplay, anime, manga, gaming, etc., then this Japanese cultural club for teens is for you. Open to all teens ages 12-18. Cosplay is welcome. (225) 647-3955.
Jan. 3
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
ONGOING
SANTA'S WONDERLAND: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Spend a magical day in Santa's Wonderland. Visit with Santa, his reindeer and elves. Featuring pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., crafts from noon to 5 p.m., and games and activities from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Christmas Eve. Cabelas.com.