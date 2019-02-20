Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Feb. 4-8:
CIVIL SUITS
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Dwayne Ceaser, Lowes Home Improvement LLC and Old Republic Insurance Co., damages.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Mark Sagona and Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Discover Bank v. Ricardo L. Yap, monies due.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Arthur Roy, monies due.
OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Eric M. Price, monies due.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc v. James Randal Pepper, executory process.
Discover Bank v. Sandra P. Duplessis, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Carlos Christmas, monies due.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Carla D. Hargrove, promissory note.
David C. Porter and Darlyne Brown Porter v. Sherman Chief Jackson, Brad Schexnayder and of Gonzales City, damages.
Wymar Federal Credit Union v. Latrecia A. Chopin and Tom Christmas, executory process.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Anita H. Camper, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Albert Dozert, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Markel Smith, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ethan M. Venable, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Anna Webb Magee, open account.
State of Louisiana v. Celeta Bohannon, forfeiture/seizure.
State of Louisiana v. Patrick Alsay, forfeiture/seizure.
James B. Law Jr., Gwynne E. Law and Josh J. Joffrion v. Ferris Engineering & Surveying LLC and Admiral Insurance Co., damages.
Heather Shanta (individual on behalf of) Johnson v. Ascension Parish School Board, damages.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Yessenia Kimball, monies due.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Graylin J. Hollins, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Roderick K. Stewart, open account.
Randy J. Hayes v. Hartford Fire Insurance Co., Caleb D. Spence and Vallen Distribution Inc., damages.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Chad Hebert, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Shawn L. Kjar, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jerry Donald, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Charee Gutierrez and Donald Myles, monies due.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Jason Garrison, promissory note.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Ernest C. Jackson, monies due.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper v. Kasey W. Marchand aka Kasey Wayne Marchand, executory process.
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Christie Hymel Crooks aka Christie Louise Crooks and Marshall Scott Crooks, executory process.
Quicken Loans Inc v. Saragail A. Fka Calloway and Dell Page Saragail A. O., executory process.
Cheryl Crane v. Teddy Glen David, Capital Truck Service LLC and State National Insurance Co., damages.
St. James Behavioral Health Hospital Inc. v. Gopinath Gopalam, miscellaneous.
Juan Monge Diaz v. Edward E. Wiles and State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., damages.
Discover Bank v. Johnny Taylor Sr., monies due.
Sagefield v. Dwain M. Vicknair, enforce lien.
Newrez LLC Fka, New Penn Financial LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Jennifer Lynn Garcia, abandonment.
Vanderbilt Mortgage And Finance Inc. v. Raymond Mitchell Lee, abandonment.
Southeast Louisiana Legal Service and of Children and Family Service Department v. Lee Barrient and Rikki Dyson, damages.
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Christopher J. Wallace, executory process.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Banker Brenda, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Catharine E. Spears, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Richard Warner, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Catrina Julien, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Synchrony Bank v. Rafael Tellez, open account.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Durwin Christopher Skidmore aka Durwin C. Skidmore aka Durwin Skidmore, Latasha Labostrie Skidmore aka Latasha L. Skidmore aka Latasha Skidmore, executory process.
Bank of America Na v. Andrea Kling, open account.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc v. Nekeetha Javonne Westley and Christopher William Daniels, abandonment.
Pacific Union Financial LLC v. Miller Thomas III, Tanaka L. Milan aka Tanaka L. Milan Thomas, executory process.
Aubrey Aucoin v. Coleman Davis, Honeywell International Inc. and Greenwich Insurance Co., damages.
Wayne Duplessis v. Clayton Moran, O'reilly Automotive Stores Inc. and Safety National Casualty Corp., damages.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Lee A. Falcon, open account.
Bonnie Pulver and David Pulver v. Mark Lawson, Maxine Lawson and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Angel Navarette, executory process.
Kimberly (individual on behalf of) Pearce, Bianca (individual on behalf of) Simms v. Rubicon LLC, Chemfriends, ABC Insurance Co., Ascension Parish School Board, John Doe and Jane Doe, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Jason Walker v. Katherine Walker, divorce.
Montreka Stevenson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Deron Williams, paternity.
Lasheka Lang, state Department of Children and Family Services and Isiah Lang v. Zebedee Brue, paternity.
Kim Melinie v. Roland Melinie III, divorce.
Dshannon Downs, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Leonard Williams, paternity.
Katondra Reddix, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Cody Jackson, paternity.
Demetrice Ellis, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Fredrick Wallace, paternity.
Lasheka Lang, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Alton Jupiter, paternity.
Chantel Taylor, Louisiana State of Children & Family v. Jamall Landry, paternity.
Joseph Anthony Blackman v. Leroy Anthony Franklin, divorce.
Jeffery Phillip Harp v. Jennifer E. Aldridge Harp, divorce.
Lorene Verret Barrios v. Ignacio Barrios, divorce.
Kayla Delaune v. Jesse Delaune, divorce.
Jacob Charles Mouch v. Samantha Eleanore Mouch, divorce.
Jamie Crotwell Teel v. Ronald Hane Teel, divorce.
Bridget W. Arceneaux v. Aaron P. Arceneaux, divorce.
Brannon Solete v. Cleo Jackson Solete, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Mathew Sutherland Palmer
Succession of Roland Joseph Legnon Sr.
Succession of Jeanne Templet Berthelot
Succession of Honore John Landry Jr.
Succession of Andrew Russell Jackson Jr.
Succession of Fay Elodie Daigle Cranfield
Succession of Elizabeth Emonet Tobey