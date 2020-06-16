Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on May 18-22:
CIVIL SUITS
Bryant Keith Brumfield and Yoland Mott Brumfield v. Sheriff Bobby Webre, Sheriff Chase Blanchard, Sheriff Hunter Medine, Ascension Parish Sheriff Department Employee, ABC Insurance Co., Brad Burkhalter, XYZ Homeowners Insurance Co., Dianne Adams, 123 Liability Insurance Co., Mark Gibson, Frantz Gibson Construction Co. LLC and ABC 123 Insurance Co., damages.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. April Shingles, open account.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Deep South Renovations LLC and Merl J. Schexnaildre Jr., promissory note.
Michael Noone v. Dawn Noone, partition of property.
Kimberly Babin v. Lofton Corp. dba Lofton Staffing Services and Geismar IMTT, monies due.
Parish of Ascension v. Diane M. Ficklin, expropriation.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Mcmanus Tony L aka Mcmanus Tony, Anna Jeanine Salsbury aka Anna J. Salsbury aka Anna Salsbury, executory process.
Lee Warner v. Go Auto Insurance Co. and Sabrina Abraham, damages.
Lauren Wales v. Houston Casualty Insurance, Ruff Enterprises Inc and Ashley Vollenweider, damages.
Timmy J. Arceneaux Sr., Melissa IND/OBO Arceneaux and v. Hugo Mendoza and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Conn Appliances Inc. v. Karen P. Cantrelle, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc. v. Shantell Walker, open account.
New Orleans Firemens Federal Credit Union v. Malcolm J. Babin, promissory note.
New Orleans Firemens Federal Credit Union v. Cedric Cooper Jr., promissory note.
Meanco LLC v. D Honore Construction LLC and Ohio Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Carolyn Mae Adams, interdiction.
Nathan Hawkins v. Latoisha Hawkins, divorce.
Crystal Conner, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Deabreon Lewis, child support.
Justin Pellerin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dara Pellerin, child support.
Samantha Spears, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Eduardo Gonzales, child support.
Ariana Baudoin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kyle Baudoin, child support.
Alexis Gant, state Department of Children and Family Services and Alani Williams v. Christopher Williams, child support.
Erika Ellerbee, state Department of Children and Family Services and Nayeli Ellerbee v. Jacob Ellerbee, child support.
Sonia Yvette Reado v. Michael Marcus Reado, divorce.
Joseph W. Poche v. Lauryn Poche, divorce.
Conley Geralyn Carter and Geralyn Carter Conley v. Conley Rufus Jr., divorce.
Haylie Crawford v. Slade Lightsey, paternity.
Debbie Spencer Johnson v. Andre Fredrick Johnson, divorce.
Tyna Jenkins, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Gordon Gray, child support.
Chasity Bass, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Austin Carpentar, child support.
Kayla Jacobs, state Department of Children and Family Services, child support.
Breonna Scott, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joshua Taylor Sr., child support.
Dwain Aucoin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Harlan Ford, child support.
Office of Community Services v. Celine Breard, child support.
Marchana Watts, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Shomari Gray, child support.
Office of Community Services, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kelsie Moore, child support.
Robin Gautreaux, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Danyell Cassard, child support.
Jacourt Francis, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Donta North, child support.
Celexic Brumfield, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joseph Appiah III, child support.
Heather Gueho, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joshua Ward, child support.
Lakeidria Randall v. Antonio Stokes, divorce.
Brian S. Alfred v. Robin R. Alfred, divorce.
Lauren Beth Broussard v. Christopher Refugio Suarez, divorce.
William D. Paschal v. Rachel K. Paschal, divorce.
Brent Allen Guerin v. Jennifer Dedman Guerin, divorce.
Paloma Ceballos v. Alejandro Boyzo Barrera, divorce.
Amanda Camille Goncu v. Zafer Goncu, divorce.
Gage Guillot v. Danielle Day Guillot, divorce.
Latosha Simon v. Gregory Ester, divorce.
Lauren Lusco Cappo v. Quentin David Cappo, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Laverne Bullion Delaune
Succession of Pershing James Mire
Succession of Eugene Roy Witek
Succession of William Henry Backes
Succession of Gerald Comeaux
Succession of Vernon Templet, AKA Vernon Joseph Templet AKA Vernon J. Templet