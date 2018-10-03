DONALDSONVILLE — With two new schools to be built in Ascension Parish, the next step involves deciding on the school names, colors and mascots.

The School Board will be voting on Oct. 16 on the names proposed by a board committee.

Sugar Mill Primary is the name the strategic planning committee is recommending for the new school coming to Germany Road.

Bluff Ridge Primary is the committee's recommendation for the school that will be built on La. 73.

The public, meanwhile, will have the chance to weigh in on the school colors and mascots through a survey to be posted on the school district's website, apsb.org.

Choices for the mascot for the school planned for Germany Road, narrowed down to several recommendations by the committee on Tuesday, are: Titans, Trojans or Knights.

Mascot choices for the school coming to La. 73 are: Falcons, Hawks, Panthers or Jaguars.

For both schools, the public can make their choice of school colors from: navy and gray; blue and gold; teal and black; or crimson and gray.

The public will be able to vote for their favorites on the district's online survey, as well as make their own recommendations, school officials said.

Director of Planning and Construction Chad Lynch has been meeting with residents of each of the new school sites and presented the School Board committee on Tuesday with the list of suggestions drawn from those meetings, as well as landmarks of the areas.

The school construction projects are expected to go out for bid in the next few months, Lynch said.