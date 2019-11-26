Ascension Parish cross country teams fare well at state
Cross country runners from Ascension Parish fared well at the state cross country meet Nov. 18-19 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
Ascension Catholic finished fourth overall in the Class A boys division. The Bulldogs were led by Chase Walker, who finished second overall. Thomas Nizzo (14th) and Andrew Bright (20th) were other top finishers for Ascension Catholic.
Hayley Dupre of Ascension Catholic finished seventh overall in the the Class A girls division.
The Dutchtown girls placed eighth overall in the 5A standings. Grace Spriggs (13th) led the Lady Griffins. Dutchtown finished 19th overall in the 5A boys standings. George Donaldson (54th) was the top finisher for the Griffins.
Cameron Bourgeois (84th) was the top finisher for East Ascension.