The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 9-16:
June 9
Lapage, John Paul: 16065 Kirsten Drive, Prairieville; Age: 46; battery of a dating partner
Sanders, Dustin Travis: 13202 Lambert Road, Gonzales; Age: 35; parole revoked, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator
Murray, Charles: 11012 Martin Road, Gonzales; Age: 47; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Cooper, Naylor Ray: 3734 La. 75, Darrow; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Picou, Joshua Lee: 24594 La. 22, Maurepas; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery, two counts aggravated battery
Coieell, Jose Juan: address unknown; Age: 58; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Dunn, Trevon Theron: 301 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 20; state probation violation, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, failure to appear-bench warrant, reckless operation, windshields required, expired motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer
Lightfoot, Aureliel D.: 136 B Bayou Oaks Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 25; expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Anderson, Daryl: 711 Houmas St., No. 9, Donaldsonville; Age: 53; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, bicycles-front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors
June 10
Jones, Victor Antonio: 3576 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, off-road vehicles-authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, operating vehicle while license is suspended, tail lamps/headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, safety helmets, driving on roadway laned for traffic, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer
Melkun, Andrew Gerard, 9602 Red Church Lane, Destrehan; Age: 37; driver must be licensed, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, resisting an officer, resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, operating while intoxicated-first
Melancon, William Jacob: 12097 Amsterdam Ave., Geismar; Age: 27; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen firearms, resisting an officer, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Jones, Charles Robert: 12285 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery
Duplessis, Michael Joseph: 11189 Rip Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant
June 11
Jones, Diamond Lashay: 11090 Conner Road, Geismar; Age: 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Acklin, Jonathan Smith: 39098 Honorable Oaks Ave., Gonzales; Age: 33; simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating while intoxicated-second
Bassett, Dominique Shunquill: 1227 S. Stacy Ave., Gonzales; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Smith, Jordan Walker: 12411 Oak Fields Drive, Geismar; Age: 24; operating while intoxicated-first
Henderson, Eric: 1118 S. Sheena Drive, Gonzales; Age: 47; park operating curfew, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Ramachandran, Anand: 1032 Beckenham Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 52; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
Forte, Brittany Nichole: 8128 Dennis St., St. James; Age: 29; park operating curfew, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism
Vaughn III, Celestan: 301 Claiborne St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, stop signs and yield signs
Patterson, Alizante Marie: 187 A Grissaffe Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Bacay, Hector: 903 E. Verna St., Gonzales; Age: 35; resisting an officer, second-degree battery
Abraham, Jorge: 903 E. Verna St., Gonzales; Age: 33; resisting an officer
Winfrey, Trevon: 210 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 18; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
June 12
Roddy, Michael J.: 41015 Mazoch Road, Gonzales; Age: 50; state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Stafford, Carla Leeann: 41015 Mazoch Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; violations of protective orders
Garrett, Patrick Joseph: 16311 Jay Road, Prairieville; Age: 58; domestic abuse battery
Garrett, Joseph: 16311 Jay Road, Prairieville; Age: 30; domestic abuse battery
Villenurve, David P.: 504 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales; Age: 52; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Johnson, Ronald: 1405 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 50; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bench warrant
Copponex, David Louis: 15110 Airline Highway, No. 11, Prairieville; Age: 49; terrorizing, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Brumfield III, Tinch Michael: 211 W. Second St., Donaldsonville; Age: 22; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carrying of weapons, consumption or carrying of alcoholic beverages in public
Mitchell, Richard: 1121 W. Jacqueline St., Gonzales; Age: 51; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery, resisting an officer
Tassin, Jarius: 118 Ideal Street, Belle Rose; Age: 22; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Carter, Kasey, 139 Virginia St, Belle Rose; Age: 33; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer
Mollere, Grace: 208 Herird St., Plattenville; Age: 26; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors, resisting an officer
Landry, Aldore: 307 W. 10th St., Donaldsonville; Age: 59; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
June 13
Leblanc, Tremayne Marquell: 517 Catherine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors
Zometa-Mancia, Jasson Alexander: 14054 La. 44, No. 18, Gonzales; Age: 26; no seat belt, driver must be licensed, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Cruthirds Jr., Rhett Michael: 40444 Crossgate Place, Gonzales; Age: 33; security required, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions, registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate
Gaudet, Mason Thomas: 12140 Brown Road, Denham Springs; Age: 23; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Hudson, Tristan Blake: 126 Fletcher St., Denham Springs; Age: 25; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Beasley, Brandon Michael, 62834 Percy Young Road, Walker; Age: 39; violations of protective orders
Williams, Kenneth Cortez: 41060 Merritt Evans Road, D104, Prairieville; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, battery of a dating partner
Landry, Stacy Lee: 1416 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 46; simple battery
June 14
Martinez, Kandace Layne: 12066 Pete Gaudin Road, St. Amant; Age: 33; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Riley, Tyia X'Iomari: 41063 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Telfair, Martell Michael: 1002 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, state probation violation
Diaz, Eileen Marie: 273 La. 1003, Belle Rose; Age: 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Pritchard Jr., Daniel J.: 206 Centerville St. N.W., Denham Springs; Age: 50; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Kyles, Andre'veon D'Vonquez: 41237 Zeola Lane 22, Gonzales; Age: 18; simple assault
Holsinger, John Bradley: 7147 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 54; bond revocation, resisting an officer, obscenity, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Lewis, Keith E.: 1620 S. Houmas Ave., Gonzales; Age: 46; operating vehicle while license is suspended, tail lamps, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Mackie, Rodney Antoine: 44423 Braud St., Sorrento; Age: 52; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
June 15
Thierry, Vallery Dequnaton: 37402 Dutchtown Crossing Ave., Gonzales; Age: 40; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Leblanc, Leroy Juniors: 1416 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Forcell, Omarion: 418 Williams St., Donaldsonville; Age: 18; five counts principals, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal carrying of weapons, second-degree murder/attempt, aggravated criminal damage to property
Allen, Trent: 121 Simoneaux Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 20; required position and method of turning at intersections, driving on right side of road-exceptions, driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation
Davis, Kirsten Ambri: 1033 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; Age: 30; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Ezeff, Johntez: 812 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, second-degree murder/attempt, second-degree murder
Narcisse, Nicholas Antonio James: 805 E. Verna St., Gonzales; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, domestic abuse battery
Cole, Timothy Bryan: 38222 Willow Lake East Ave., Prairieville; Age: 32; theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Collins, Robert A.: 426 N. Marchand Ave., Gonzales; Age: 33; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Starks, Donovan Daquention: 2103 S. Allen Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, second-degree murder/attempt, second degree murder
Alsay, Dexter: 907 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery, home invasion (battery)
Jackson Jr., Mark A.: 36437 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 36; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Marshall, Steven W.: 43177 Moore Road, Prairieville; Age: 47; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
June 16
Fluence, Rashaud Ahmad: 1934 S. Ringer Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant
Randle Jr., Efremzimballist A.: 30966 Creek Bend Ave., Denham Springs; Age: 30; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Mills, Micheal: 9453 Rod Anderson Road, St. Amant; Age: 20; failure to appear-bench warrant