The college and professional basketball seasons were cut short and the bats aren't swinging at diamonds around the country. The coronavirus pandemic also canceled spring football practices.
The year has been challenging and abnormal for everyone, and those challenging times haven’t evaded the six football programs in Ascension Parish. I had a chance to catch up with the men in charge of football at each school, and they shared how this time has changed their perspectives.
Q: How has the pandemic changed your mindset on everything, including football?
Darnell Lee, East Ascension, fourth year
“I believe times like these normally bring people together, but the current situation prevents it. I miss people who I am accustomed to see everyday. The time with family has been priceless, but I am missing the opportunity to help people around me. Don’t take anything for granted.”
Guy Mistretta, Dutchtown High, third year
“Our mindset has been safety in regards to the pandemic. We have tried to maintain some sense of normalcy in hopes of getting the opportunity to be with our athletes again. It has been a rewarding time to be able to spend more time with family; this has been a silver lining in this situation.”
Brian Richardson, Donaldsonville High, fourth year
“This situation has taught us to be cautious with everything we do. It reminds us of the value of human life. This is certainly showing us how to get through things together.”
Benny Saia, Ascension Catholic, second year
“There is no normal. The uncertainty is the hardest thing, I miss not being around people, especially my grandchildren.”
David Oliver, St. Amant, 13th year
“This deal has made me appreciate the things in my life that can easily be taken for granted during busy times.”
Josh Puryear, Ascension Christian, ninth year
“This is has been a change of pace, usually working 5 days a week and seeing your players, to now being online and working from home. It has been challenging but fun to keep my two young ones occupied. The family time with them and my wife is enjoyable, but I am ready to get back to normal.”
Q: How have you stayed in touch with your players and how are they doing?
Darnell Lee
“I have used the Remind 101 app to keep in touch with them, they have been given weight and conditioning plans to keep them in shape. I check Power School for their progress and making sure they are taking care of their virtual studies. I am proud of my players’ parents in their efforts to help those that have been impacted by Covid-19."
Guy Mistretta
“We use Zoom. Reminder texts and emails have allowed the coaching staff to maintain contact. Coach McCready has done an outstanding job providing players with workout options based on whether they have access to weight equipment or not. It is critical for us as coaches to continue to motivate our players and have a sense of family atmosphere to continue building a successful program. They have been resilient in how they have handled this situation."
Bryan Richardson
“We have used various forms of social media to stay in touch with our players. They have responded well. Monitoring and checking on them regularly has worked well.”
Benny Saia
“We stay in contact with our players through the Hudl app. We have sent workouts as well. The coaches have stayed on top of things communicating with players on how they are doing with their workouts and their academics. I have texted and spoke with my players and they seem to handling the situation pretty good, shows their resilience."
David Oliver
“We have had virtual meetings. The kids have responded great. They are resilient. We have several players involved in the St. Amant Fire department, they are helping with delivering food and supplies to those in need.”
Josh Puryear
“We have communicated through email and text messages. The kids have wanted to work out at school to prepare for next season, but I explained the safety factors, and they understand. They are good kids and want to get better.”
In talking with each coach, it is very apparent how much their players mean to them. They all described how much they miss the kids, and somehow this will make everyone better. The one thing that is consistent with the coaches is that they really do not have any idea on how this will turn out or when they will be able to be with their teams and prepare for the 2020 season.
I know this: These six men that are in charge of their respective football programs are what each program needs during these trying times — men with leadership skills and faith. Football will return, although when that is remains an unknown to all of us. But when it does, you can be assured these coaches and players will cherish every moment they get to compete together. Everyone stay safe and healthy.