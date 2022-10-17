Elected and appointed officials from nine parishes gathered Oct. 12 at Lamar-Dixon Banquet Hall in Gonzales for the Police Jury Association Region VI meeting.
The Ascension Parish Council hosted the meeting for members of the Police Jury Association Region VI, which includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana parishes.
Ascension Parish Chair John Cagnolatti called the meeting to order.
Current Region VI President Clint Cointment welcomed the group and gave members an overview of the numerous projects in the works for Ascension and some improvements that have been made possible due to recent legislation. He also thanked sponsors for the donations to help move Ascension forward and to help host the Region VI members.
Guest speaker Congressman Garret Graves spoke about how important Louisiana is and the value the state bring to the nation. He commended Ascension and surrounding areas for how special the people of the area are and what they offer to the state. He said people want to feel safe and have their basic needs met and as public servants we need to remember this is all about the people.
Toye Taylor, deputy chief of staff of intergovernmental affairs from the Governor’s Office, also addressed the members. He spoke about the Delta Regional Authority. PJAL President Bob Brotherton thanked attendees for their steadfast support to the association. He also invited everyone to attend the upcoming association's convention March 8-10 in Shreveport.
Association Executive Director Guy Cormier gave a thorough legislative update regarding the recent session with topics including ITEP money and minutes reported to the local journal/newspapers, among other things.
Cormier also led the business session during which St. Tammany was announced as the 2023 host parish. The President and Secretary/Treasurer will also come from St. Tammany Parish. The Region VI vice president will come from East Baton Rouge Parish. Robby Miller of Tangipahoa Parish was reelected to serve as Region VI’s state executive board member. Members of the Resolutions Committee were also reelected to serve. They are Livingston’s Layton Ricks, St. Helena’s Jeremy Williams and Ascension’s John Cagnolatti.