THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for individuals who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available. (225) 647-3955.
RIBBON-CUTTING: 11 a.m., Prairieville Family Hospital, 37358 Market Place Drive, Prairieville. Celebrate the opening of Prairieville Family Hospital.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"WILLY WONKA": 7 p.m. each night except Sunday with a 2 p.m. showing, Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Theatre, Gonzales. Adapted from the 1971 film version, it follows young Charlie and his adventures with the world famous candy man. $20-30 at actgonzales.org.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offers a free boating course. Participants who complete the course will receive a Boater Education Card. cabelas.com.
RED HOT NIGHT! ART EXHIBIT: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Depot Art Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Gonzales. An art exhibit for adults only featuring music, food, wine tastings and door prizes.
DANCING FOR A CAUSE: 7 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., 4-H Building, Gonzales. The Arc of East Ascension’s annual fundraising event, modeled after the popular TV show. Proceeds help fund activities, housing, job training and educational programs. The event features community leaders and prominent citizens of the area as they dance the night away for a great cause. Tickets are $30 at thearcea.com or $40 at the door. $5 to vote on the website. thearcea.com.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 647-3955.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
FAMILY SUMMER EVENT: Noon to 4 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. A weekend scheduled for outdoor family fun. Featuring workshops on outdoor activities, family activities and crafts. Recommended for kids ages 8-12. Also featuring a family game area. Cabelas.com.
SUNDAY
PHIL BROCATO GUN CLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Brocato instructors provide education for individuals looking to obtain their Louisiana concealed handgun permit.
MONDAY
DISCOVERING EMAIL: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. The workshop will cover a brief history of email, discuss its uses, cover the various types of email, discuss the features found in email, and feature hands-on email practice. Already having some internet and computer experience will be helpful to participants. (225) 473-8052.
TUESDAY
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT PUBLISHER: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Publisher 2016. (225) 647-3955.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
July 18
