GONZALES — A nearly year-old lawsuit on an Ascension Parish drainage issue has now cleared early attempts to dismiss the litigation before deeper investigation could begin.
The lawsuit alleges a floodwater retention pond for the Mossy Oaks neighborhood was built so poorly that it caused the backyards of two homes to partially collapse into the pond.
Plaintiffs' attorney Jacob Huddleston said the series of rulings means his clients should be able to start discovery — a process of fact gathering from defendants — to find out more about why the edge of the pond failed and who is responsible.
In October 2019, Huddleston's clients, Jason and Amberly Langlois and Marshall and Jade Berry, sued parish government and a chain of companies allegedly involved in the design and construction of the subdivision's drainage infrastructure, of their houses and of their backyard fence. They have also sued their own homeowners association in the state district court litigation.
The suit alleges the slope around the pond and behind their homes was built too steeply and had tree stumps, logs, roots and other rotting items that weakened its integrity. The plaintiffs claim the slope should have had a bulkhead at the water's edge.
The earthen, grassy slope began failing behind the homes in September 2018, a little more than two years after the Berrys and Langloises bought their homes in the 128-home neighborhood north of Gonzales and off Babin Road, the suit alleges.
The Berrys have since sold their home at a reduced value to account for the slope failure, plus an additional $9,100 credit for future repairs, court papers say.
Huddleston said everyone tries to "pass the liability to the homeowners association" but homeowners associations don't have the money to do those kinds of repairs.
"It doesn't make sense," he said.
His comments came a few days after 23rd Judicial District Judge Tess Stromberg denied Ascension Parish government's attempt to be dismissed from the case on early procedural objections.
Several parties to the design and construction process have denied responsibility for the pond failure or claimed that the pond's design, construction and maintenance were the duties of someone else, court papers show.
Some defendants, including onetime developer America Homeland and the firm that engineered the drainage system, Quality Engineering and Surveying, have already been dismissed.
As part of their defense, the companies argued they built the pond to the parish's specifications and supervision. Meanwhile, the parish says the pond is the homeowners association's responsibility.
Brandon Bercegeay, secretary of the homeowners association, said Saturday he couldn't comment about the litigation.
Huddleston said the plaintiffs and the association have reached an agreement, and settlement is expected soon.
Detention and retention ponds have proliferated across Ascension in new neighborhoods for nearly a decade and a half as builders have sought to build increasingly in the parish's lowest areas.
Digging out the man-made water bodies generates earthen fill on which homes are raised to meet flood insurance requirements. Under parish rules, the ponds are also supposed to mitigate the flood impact of all that new dirt piled up in the flood plain.
These ponds, in a sense, serve collectively as one aspect in the parish's broader public drainage system, along with storm drains, canals, bayous and pump stations, to divert rainfall runoff and handle flood water.
Once built, though, unlike drainage pipes and other infrastructure, the ponds often become the maintenance responsibility of the private neighborhood homeowners association.
The parish is granted a legal servitude only to ensure the pond's drainage access to a public waterway can be maintained but that's all, parish officials of multiple past administrations have said.
In the case of Mossy Oaks, the subdivision was built on 66 acres between Babin Road and La. 74 crisscrossed by pipelines with a bayou and low-lying swampy areas along its western side.
The man-made pond is now separated from the bayou, Grand Goudine, by an earthen levee, with an opening for water to flow between the pond and bayou.
In a hearing Wednesday, Parish Attorney O'Neil Parenton Jr. argued the pond was not the parish's responsibility, citing a note in the subdivision's plat, a legally binding neighborhood plan.
The note says "the ponds, shorelines and/or levee shall be privately owned and maintained. The Parish of Ascension shall have no responsibility for the maintenance thereof."
But Stromberg said that in the early stage of the suit, she had to rule assuming the facts alleged in the petition were true at that point. She sided with the plaintiffs.
Parenton will be able to raise his defense later, however. The next stage of the case is expected to draw formal responses from the parish and remaining defendants DSLD Homes and a company that installed fencing in the plaintiffs' backyard.
David Guidry, general counsel for DSLD Homes, said the questions about the pond and its slope don't apply to the home builder.
"None of that has anything to do with DSLD, who built the two homes on the lots, and the homes are fine," he said.
Mossy Oaks prompted considerable public opposition and, briefly, a legal fight when it was first proposed in 2010 and 2011. The opposition primarily focused around traffic impacts from increased housing density, which had been aimed at making room to save large live oaks dotting the former pasture land.
As a compromise, American Homeland went with a less dense development but cut down the oaks. Drainage was less of a discussion then.