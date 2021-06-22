The Ascension Parish LSU AgCenter and the Ascension Master Gardener Association recently held their annual Home Vegetable Garden Contest for 4-H youth and adults.
Each year the contest is held to encourage home gardeners to produce quality vegetables for home consumption and economic gain, a news release said.
Winning gardens in the large division were grown by Ronald Daigle, first place; Rickie and Terri Jacob, second; and Tony and Cheryl Billiot, third. Honorable mention went to Barry and Robin Gonzales.
Results of the adult contest in the small division were Willie Kennedy, first place; Harold Bourgeois, second; Brian and Janelle Townsend, third; and honorable mention, Ken and Jennifer Fontenot.
First place in the 4-H division went to John Patrick Flanagan, and first place in the cloverbud division went to Miles Bowman.
All this year’s participants will be recognized at the July 20 meeting of the Ascension Master Gardener Association held at the Ascension LSU AgCenter Office.