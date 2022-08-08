The Ascension Youth Softball Association Lady Stingers 12U All-Star recreation softball team won third place in the 2022 All-Star World Series hosted by All American Youth Sports in Gulfport, Mississippi, July 13-17.
The team is based at Butch Gore Park in St. Amant.
The team was one of the few AYSA recreation all-star teams to place that high in a World Series," a news release said.
Jenna Kling, pitcher, was one of two 12U players chosen as MVP.
The team is coached by Kevin Heinz, Justin Arnold, Joey Danehower, and Kara Jantzen. Mindy Arceneaux is the AYSA Butch Gore Park director.
The team includes Tyea Walker, outfield; Jenna Kling, pitcher; Jorja Kling, catcher; Mia Childs, outfield; Hailey Fisackerly, infield; Kailey Wilson, catcher; Jiselle Esquivel, pitcher; Kiley Lanoux, outfield; Whitney Kliebert, infield; Ramsey Hughes, infield; Ava Norris, infield; Jocelyn Chalmers, pitcher; Collins Danehower, outfield; and Ainsley Heinz, infield.