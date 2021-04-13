Early voting continues
Early voting for the April 24 election continues through Saturday. In Ascension Parish, voters are asked to consider a proposal by the parish government to sell the parish's sewer assets to National Water which is owned by Bernhard Capital Partners Management. The proposal would ink a 20-year nonexclusive franchise agreement with the parish and pay an annual franchise fee that will escalate as new customers are added.
Some voters will be asked to determine who will be the next congressman for the 2nd Congressional District.
Check with the Clerk of Court's Office for early voting locations.
Library hosts Randy La Prairie
Don’t miss your opportunity to learn more about award-winning local artist and painter Randy La Prairie. Tune in on Thursday, April 29, on the library’s YouTube channel at youtube.myAPL.org for a virtual visit with La Prairie as he shows paintings from his personal collection and shares a work in progress.
A native of Baton Rouge, La Prairie recently retired as the director of maintenance and facilities at Nottoway Plantation. His artwork adorns the walls of Nottoway Plantation’s restaurant and mansion. He works in oils, charcoal, watercolor and pen and ink. He also carves and is an accomplished taxidermist.
Community Sisterhood’s Summer STEM Camp
Registration is underway for the Community Sisterhood's summer STEM camp set for June 7-11.
The cost of the classes, set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is $65. The camp will be held at First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Annex.
The camp is for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Sign up at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-sisterhood-hybrid-in-person-virtual-stem-camp-tickets-140944686351, emial communitysisterhood@cox.net or visit communitysisterhood.org
Ironman Jambalaya cook-off planned
Each spring, families, businesses, schools and groups get together to practice their jambalaya cooking skills. Those rituals were mostly canceled last year as the coronavirus spread.
But with the Jambalaya Festival Association's announcement to bring back its popular Jambalaya Festival in August, groups are beginning to announce plans for cook-offs and everything jambalaya.
The Gonzales VFW Post 3693 is holding its Ironman Jambalaya Cook-off on May 1, at its new hall, 42430 Churchpoint Road.
A cooks' meeting is set for 6 p.m. April 20 at the new VFW building.
For information, call (225) 485-7875, (225) 892-0883 or (225) 268-4334.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Ascension Advocate are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays. For information, call (225) 603-1998.
COVID-19 vaccines offered at Ascension Parish Health Unit
The Ascension Parish Health Unit is administering the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19.
Doses of the vaccine are administered by appointment only at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 E. Ascension Complex Blvd., in Gonzales to those who meet the eligibility requirements established by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Those seeking vaccination must call (225) 450-1424 to make an appointment and provide name, address, date of birth, telephone number and Medicare number if applicable.
For information about the vaccine and who is eligible to receive it, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville.
Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.