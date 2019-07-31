As Barry approached the Louisiana coast, a video of an animated interpreter for the hearing impaired went viral on social media.
Joseph "Air" Latino was honored by the Ascension Parish Council last week for his outstanding services providing translation for the hearing impaired during televised updates of Hurricane Barry, according to a news release.
During July, under a declared state of emergency, Latino distinguished himself by providing critical hearing impaired translation services to the residents of Ascension Parish, Louisiana during live press conferences, according to the release. The emergency press conferences were conducted by the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness from its unified Joint Information Center.
Video clips of Latino's skills were shared thousands of times on Facebook and other social media sites.