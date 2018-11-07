Holiday deadlines
Because of Thanksgiving holiday deadlines, items for the Nov. 22 edition of the Ascension Advocate must be submitted by Nov. 13. Please send information and photos to ascension@theadvocate.com.
Honoring those who served
A Veterans Day program is set for 11 a.m Sunday in Louisiana Square to honor James Bennett Babin, the only known soldier from the Donaldsonville area to die in World War I.
The local American Legion is named after Babin, who was a member of Company G, 125th Infantry.
The program will be moved to the American Legion Hall if case of inclement weather.
Gonzales Veterans Day events
On Sunday, the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation will host a Veterans Day observance at Veterans Park in Gonzales at 11 a.m. The foundation has invited local families to attend the event.
Guest speaker will be Desert Storm veteran Troy Broussard, AARP Louisiana director of advocacy and outreach. Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony. For more information, contact Tanya Whitney at ascvetspark@gmail.com or (256) 656-2124.
The Ascension Veterans Parade will follow the observance, starting at 2 p.m. from Irma Boulevard. The parade route will follow Worthey Road to Burnside Avenue, turn onto Cornerview and then back to Irma Boulevard.
All veterans are invited to ride in the parade. Floats will be provided.
Grand marshals will be veterans Richard Webre, U.S. Army retired; Randy Webre, veteran of the Louisiana Army National Guard; and Bobby Webre, U.S. Army and Operation Urgent Fury (Grenada) veteran.
There is no cost to be a part of the parade, but participants are asked to register. For more information, contact Brent Gautreau at (225) 485-7875.
Parade registration
Registration is underway for the Jambalaya Festival Association Christmas Parade, set for 1 p.m. Dec. 9.
This year's theme is 12 Days of Christmas.
To register, call (225) 647-2937; email gonzaleschristmasparade@yahoo.com or visit jambalayafestival.net.
At the library
The Ascension Parish Library is hosting several programs:
MONEY FOR COLLEGE: Career coaches Shannon Hattier and Latonya Calvey, of the Ascension Parish schools, will lead college funding seminars at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Ascension Parish libraries in Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St., (225) 473-8052; and Gonzales, 708 S. Irma Blvd., (225) 647-3955. They will share their expertise about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and TOPS. Parents and students are encouraged to attend together and hear how financial aid really works, as well as how to qualify for and keep the TOPS Award.
PILATES: Nannette Crystal will present a Pilates lecture and movement experience at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Dutchtown Branch Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. She will give a brief history of Joseph Pilates and her teacher and mentor Ron Fletcher followed up with a beginner mat class. Each mat exercise will be broken down with progressions given throughout. Participants should be able to safely get up and down off the floor and provide their own mat. To register, call (225) 673-8699 to register.