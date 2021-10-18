The Ascension Christian Lions picked up a big win over St John, winning 28-14 in district play.
The Lions moved to 2-4 on the season after winning a close game, a scenario they have been in throughout the season.
“Defense did a great job against some solid players from St. John, every loss we have had this season, we have led in the second half, we just didn’t finish, good to close this one out,” said coach Josh Puryear.
Ethan Hunt got the Lions on the board with a 14-yard touchdown run. Hunt led the team in rushing with 87 yards on 16 carries. Fullback Wyatt Stafford added 77 yards on 17 rushes. The ground game was a huge factor in the game.
“Stafford and Hunt were big for us, they have shown growth in this offense and have been running downhill the last few games,” Puryear said.
The Lions changed to a triple option (flex) from a traditional spread. “We made the transition, and it has taken some time to adjust, we still have a ways to go, but I like how our guys have been playing and understanding their role in the offense,” Puryear said.
Wide receiver Emory Templet had a 21-yard touchdown from quarterback Ethan Cormier. Cormier added another touchdown, a 25-yard strike to Adin Carter. Carter added a 7-yard touchdown run for the final tally.
“Ethan Cormier has done a tremendous job at getting us in and out of the right plays at the line and he is making the right reads during the play,” Puryear said.
The Lions were able to run the football with success most of the night and the offensive line was a big reason. “I have been really pleased with our five guys up front, four of the five are playing varsity for the first time, they have done an outstanding job this year. Daniel Pyle and Brick Stafford have really anchored the line,” the coach said.
The Lions continue to build their program and their head coach is happy with the progress. “Our kids have been working hard with some tough losses. We only had seven kids on our roster of thirty-four with varsity experience, we have lots of football inexperience and we have had to grow through some growing pains, we have a tough schedule of us, but I like this group and how we continue to improve each week,” Puryear said.
Football roundup
St. Amant (5-1) lost to Woodlawn, 41-48
Next: St. Amant at Catholic High
Dutchtown (4-2) lost to East Ascension 20-35
Next: Dutchtown plays McKinley (at Dutchtown)
East Ascension at Woodlawn
Donaldsonville (4-2) lost to St. James, 22-24
Next: at Patterson
Ascension Catholic (4-1) defeated St. Michael 28-24
Next: vs East Iberville (at White Castle)
Team of the week:
Ascension Catholic
The 1A Bulldogs traveled to Olympia field and edged out 4A St. Michael 28-24.
Volleyball record and ranking as of Oct. 17.
Dutchtown 20-5, 3
East Ascension 11-14, 28
St. Amant 12-12, 24
Donaldsonville 0-4, 44
Ascension Catholic 12-15, 9
Ascension Christian 5-6, 19
Two weeks remain in the regular season for volleyball, the state volleyball tournament starts on Nov. 11 at the CajunDome in Lafayette.