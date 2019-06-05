The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail May 23-30:
May 23
Phillips, Denise A.: 34, 4545 McArther Blvd., New Orleans, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Holcombe Jr., David Lamar: 27, 12386 Cleo Road, Gonzales, parole violation.
Kling, Kristopher: 26, 12400 Camelia Road, St. Amant, illegal carrying of weapons.
Bowling, Travis E.: 43, 16453 Woodlawn Acers Ave., Lot 1, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft, felony theft.
Jones, Jarred Michael: 32, 1208 W. Penn St., 11-1, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Telfair, Schavone: 37, 1002 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
May 24
Owens, Willie Michael: 53, 2539 W. La. 30, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Robinson, Chauncey: 30, 2724 Sheldon Court, Richmond, California, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Carter, Demaric N.: 53, 14343 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Edwards, Jamarcus Jammal: 27, 35325 River Road, Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Whittington, Tyrone Myles: 30, 14198 Parkview Drive, Prairieville, no driver's license on person, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Blazier II, John Kenneth: 52, 11056 Airline Highway, Lot 32, Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Tobias, Randall Paul: 33, 22852 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, voyeurism/penalties.
Vercher II, David Lee: 48, 16282 Galvez Ave., Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Alford, Jason Matthew: 40, 15378 La. 44, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Barbay, Jessica: 42, 44499 La. 42, Prairieville, possession of Marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Alford, Brandi: 32, 15378 La. 44, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Cannon, Donald Wayne: 21, 5675 Jackson Ave., Baton Rouge, reckless operation, child passenger restraint system, misdemeanor theft, flight from an officer.
Pitre, Caleb: 32, 39054 Babin Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
Cannon, Courtney Lynn: 23, 3590 Osceola St., Baton Rouge, child passenger restraint system, misdemeanor theft.
Henry, Kenyetta Montrice: 32, 2105 N. 17th St., Baton Rouge, possession of Marijuana, misdemeanor theft.
May 25
Silva, Nery: 31, 52 N. Lemons, New Orleans, hold for other agency, operating a vehicle without lawful presence in the united states, driver must be licensed, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Gomez, Jed C.: 43, 42181 Jamie, Prairieville, owner to secure registration, violations of registration provisions, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Acosta, Juan A.: 38, 42245 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Elwood, Jessica Lee: 27, 12168 Griffith Road, 11, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Roddy, Brad Joseph: 40, 43270 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, second degree battery.
Walker, Tyrone: 47, 44528 Cypress St., Sorrento, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, two counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Neucere Jr., James: 32, 17156 La. 431, Prairieville, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Blackwell, Meagan: 31, 16364 Chris Drive, Prairieville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Guitreau, Derek L.: 54, 39344 Camp Drive, Prairieville, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Spann, Waylon J.: 32, 308 N. La. 29, Bunkie, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Jones, Charles Robert: 35, 12285 Laurel Ridge, St. Amant, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Rheams, Dale J.: 49, Coontrap Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft, resisting an officer.
Roussel, Devin: 33, 12408 Chester Diez Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Collard, Cynthia J.: 58, 10474 Acy Road, 23, St. Amant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
May 26
Roussel, Brooke: 34, 12408 Chester Diez Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Knope, Amber: 25, 722 E. Oak Haven St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Neal, Brandon Joseph: 37, 40488 Sycamore Ave., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, monetary instrument abuse, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Rodenkirch, Chandler D.: 43, 12288 David Lessard Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, monetary instrument abuse, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Cornejo, Jose M.: 34, 4676 N. Fuller Place, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated, speeding.
Rice, Tyler C.: 28, 10314 La. 431, St. Amant, state probation violation, second degree battery.
Ester, Catherine: 56, 306 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville, failure to return leased movable obtaining by false representation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
York, Brent J.: 40, 9370 Ashland Road, Gonzales, parole violation, flight from an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Wells, Rebecca: 22, 38517 Charleston Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Andras, Rachel: 35, 4136 Marchand Drive, 13, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sims, Roderick Dewounata: 24, address unavailable, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Kennedy, Raylen: 24, 3259 Garrison Turnaround Road, Donaldsonville, battery of a dating partner.
Corretjer, Ralph: 57, 16098 Bluff Road, 20, Prairieville, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Davis, Dontrell: 31, 112 Davis St., Paincourtville, simple criminal damage to property.
Stewart, Clarence Tyrone: 54, 1104 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple assault.
Dunn, Deven Marie: 37, 614 W. New River St., Gonzales, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Doucet, Bradley Douglas: 35, 13392 Chase St., Gonzales, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building, operating while intoxicated.
Freeman, Lonnie D.: 44, 14278 Essen Terrace Drive, Gonzales, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
May 27
Bentley-Jackson, Trina Marie: 37, 16339 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Peppers, Cadin M.: 19, 18462 Belle Alliance Road, Prairieville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Fitman, Christian Joseph: 19, 12201 Martinez Lane, Gonzales, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Melancon, Devon Cleveland: 22, 4545 Walter Hill Road, Darrow, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Garcia, Fernando: 21, 41080 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Jaber, Mahdy: 31, 17748 Lake Azalea Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Martin, Karen Ann: 50, 800 Riverview Complex, 106D, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Pugh Jr., Emmit: 38, 25229 Patreaux Road, Plaquemine, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, residential contractor fraud.
Vessel, Nathaniel: 34, 9100 Jones Vaughn St., St. Francisville, two counts of misdemeanor theft, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, failure to appear in court.
Thomas, Bryan Micknery: 21, 196 Virginia St., Belle Rose, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft, simple burglary/all others.
Lawrence, William Dewayne: 43, 210 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, misdemeanor theft.
Daigle, Mark C.: 55, 149 Michael St., Napoleonville, security required, violations of registration, illegal possession of stolen things.
Bercegeay, Derrick W.: 35, 38023 Floyd Webb Road, Prairieville, battery of a dating partner.
Nicholas, Lacarla Jaronica: 24, 3620 La. 405, Donaldsonville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, home invasion, resisting an officer, violations of registration provisions, driver must be licensed, passing a vehicle on the left.
Lea, Brandon Michael: 25, 40510 Thais Road, Prairieville, monetary instrument abuse, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
May 28
Bartholomew, Adrian Michael: 24, 17472 Blossom Trail Drive, Prairieville, state probation violation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Holland, Christopher E.: 25, address unavailable, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, second degree murder/attempt.
Sutton, Angel Lynn: 39, 542 Garyville Northern Road, Garyville, misdemeanor theft.
Smith, Joshua De Vinci: 20, 1170 Lakemont Drive, Baton Rouge, violations of protective orders.
Lewis, Michael: 25, 212 Daggs St., Belle Rose, failure to appear in court.
Bates, Donnell: 30, 103 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, DOC transfer, illegal possession of stolen things, misdemeanor theft.
Dewitt, Dale L.: 71, 38130 Fife Lane, Prairieville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another.
Hudgins, Marlon: 43, 6259 Celesten St., St. James, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Luwisch, Kelsey L.: 28, 101 St. Ann Drive, Mandeville, felony theft.
Felton, Irell: 36, 1710 W. Paris St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
May 29
Vancourt, Samantha L.: 37, 6202 Convent Station, Convent, failure to appear in court.
Boudy, Michael D.: 38, 14207 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Simpson, Lauren Ansley: 32, 12343 Steve Gautreau Road, Gonzales, four counts of failure to appear in court, bond revocation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, unauthorized use of a movable.
Eidissen, Arild E.: 43, 601 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Harrison, Christopher Undrey: 34, 9326 Bedford, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Trabeau, Tricia Nicole: 37, 12453 Forest Braud Lane, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, bank fraud, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Chatman, Markeisha S.: 28, 511 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, failure to return leased movables obtaining by false representation.
Christie, John D.: 44, 11277 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lightfoot, Dre Dante: 23, 915 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, unauthorized entry of a place of business, resisting an officer, simple burglary/vehicle.
Webb, John Calvin: 30, 8503 Main St., Sorrento, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Williams, Sylvia: 63, 7035 La. 70, Plattenville, accessories after the fact.
Carlson, David Oscar: 31, 39080 Little Creek Drive, Gonzales, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, resisting an officer, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Harris, Casey Wade: 28, 8339 Debate St., Sorrento, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Argrave, James: 59, 12453 Forest Braud Lane, Gonzales, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Villeneuve, Cole J.: 25, 42197 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Naquin, Codie: 51, 18110 La. 933, Prairieville, illegal possession of stolen things.
Dean Jr., Darryl Lee: 32, 14180 La. 44, 1, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
May 30
Johnson, Laquinta Anita: 31, 113 Oakridge Road, B, Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Carlson Jr., Rodney J.: 34, 39080 Little Creek Drive, Gonzales, misrepresentation during booking, resisting an officer, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Hill Jr., Alberte: 26, address unavailable, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, speeding.
Matthews, Joshua: 28, address unavailable, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Mehlon, Andrew: 34, 6104 Double Tree Court, Baton Rouge, battery of emergency room/services personal or a healthcare provider.